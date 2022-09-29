U.S. Patent Granted to Sun FireDefense for Wildfire Coating Technology

Fire Retardant Used on Homes During Two of California's Most Devastating Fires Recognized for Formula and Method of Use

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker Enterprises, Inc. DBA, Sun FireDefense announced that on September 13, 2022 the company was granted patent #11441076 for its fire prevention coating formula by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Specific applications of the invention include the protection of residential properties in wildfire-prone areas, commercial structures, and utility pole assets. When the long-lasting solution is applied to a surface, dried, and cured, it absorbs into the substrate to significantly decrease the possibility of combustion for years afterward. Sun FireDefense's SPF3000 is a clear liquid that can also be mixed into paint or stain or sprayed onto the exterior of a structure. The company's track record includes saving homes in some of California's most devastating fires.

Sun FireDefense SPF 3000

According to the patent, SPF3000 is a fire prevention coating to be applied to wood, polymers, metals, fabrics, fiberglass, and plastics to help prevent ignition and inhibit the spread of fire. The technology has a protective layer that expands, starves oxygen that fire needs and then self-extinguishes. The liquid is applied through a spray or brushing, and after being dried reduces and prevents the spread of fire across those surfaces.

The invention has been tested by the U.S. Department of Energy, Environmental Consulting, Inc., and NTS Laboratories, Inc. The formula was tested to ASTM-2768 standards by NGC and Guardian Fire Testing Laboratories, Inc. (both on Cal Fire's list of approved third party testing). The test evaluated the ability of a product to limit the surface spread of flame for 30 minutes. The formula met the conditions of classification as outlined in ASTM-2768-11. For the initial 10-minute test period, the test specimen had a flame spread index less than or equal to 25 and the flame front did not progress more than 10.5 feet beyond the centerline of the burners at any time during the test period.

Additionally, Turner McClaine Environmental Consulting conducted an evaluation of wood treated with the dried formula to determine if it would pose an environmental or health threat. The laboratory analysis during the test determined that all results were "non-detect" for Volatile Organic Chemicals (VOCs).

During the Woolsey fire of 2018, a client in Corral Canyon in Malibu explained: "We had a wall of fire coming at us and spot fires on the left and right. All my neighbors' homes, 4 in a row, are rubble now. Our house took a direct hit on three sides and survived."

During the Skirball Fire in 2017, Tom Kimball, Project Manager for a Bel Air home said: "In a firestorm, just 150 yards away, four homes burned down. Afterwards, we had only a few hours of cleanup."

About Sun FireDefense : provides a patented product and services that helped save structures in California's deadly Skirball and Woolsey fires. The company offers a menu of advanced fire-retardant products, including SPF 3000, a clear spray that mixes into paint or stain, a heat-censored, remote exterior sprinkler system, and a fire-resistant window laminate. The line was inspired by some of the most influential experts in aerospace, firefighting, and electric power generation. Sun FireDefense delivers long-lasting, high-temperature fire protection that inhibits the ignition and spread of fire for years (versus minutes or hours), with one application. Sun FireDefense coatings and services are a game-changer for wildfire protection.

Media contacts:

Alyson Dutch and Carol Levey

Brown + Dutch PR, Inc., 310.456.7151

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun FireDefense