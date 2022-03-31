U.S. Patent Office Issues Notice of Allowance Covering SOBAR for Reducing Alcohol Absorption

Forthcoming Issuance of a U.S. Patent Application will solidify Zeno Functional Food's Position as the Leader in Food-Technology for Smarter Drinking

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Functional Foods, LLC, a startup health and wellness company, has been granted an allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark office (USPTO) for its Alco-HOLD food-technology core to its SOBAR protein bar brand. SOBAR is a first-of-its-kind snack designed and clinically validated to reduce alcohol absorption and "slow a drinker's buzz."

SOBAR is available in three delicious gluten-free flavors. A satiating and nutritional powerhouse, with 12g of protein and only 130 calories per bar. Drink smarter by eating a SOBAR first! Designed to Reduce Alcohol Absorption

SOBAR was the winner of the World Food Innovation Award in 2020 as Best Health or Wellness Food, and recently in 2022 as Best Functional Product, and also named as a Game Changer by FOOD & WINE magazine in its July 2021 issue. SOBAR was invented by Dr. Joseph Fisher, MD, PhD, a Stanford trained medical scientist, as an aid to help reduce and slow alcohol absorption and is being recognized as pioneering an entirely new functional food category. Perfect for the mindful drinker, the cocktail connoisseur, or before a happy hour, this smart and functional snack can reduce alcohol absorption by up to twice as much per calorie as compared to other conventional foods. Most recently, Ambev S.A., the top beer producer in Brazil and subsidiary of AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, teamed up with Zeno to pilot a version of SOBAR in Brazil; this synergistic partnership was just revealed at the 2022 SXSW conference in Austin, TX.

"I am elated that the USPTO has recognized the novelty and utility of Alco-HOLD," said Zeno Founder and SOBAR inventor, Dr. Fisher. "This recognition will help propel SOBAR, and its underlying food-technology, into broader use by both health-conscious consumers as well as forward-thinking corporate partners in the food and beverage industry."

About SOBAR with Alco-HOLD

SOBAR is a high-protein functional food designed to be consumed right before or during drinking to help control alcohol absorption. The bar uses a proprietary mix of ingredients, Alco-HOLD (U.S. patent application #16/257,315), formulated to hold alcohol in the stomach longer where it can be more effectively metabolized. SOBAR demonstrated remarkable efficacy in a randomized, published, and peer-reviewed clinical trial. SOBAR is also a nutritious functional protein bar, perfect for an anytime snack, currently available in 3 gluten-free flavors.

About Zeno Functional Foods

Zeno is a lifestyle startup focused on creating savvy functional foods to improve health and wellness. The company was founded by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry veteran, Dr. Joseph Fisher, MD, PhD, a medical scientist with a keen interest in food-based approaches to preventive medicine. Zeno has launched SOBAR as its first product in the U.S., and intends to more broadly distribute the Alco-HOLD technology to mindful drinkers worldwide.

Related links: https://www.getsobars.com

Social media: @getsobars

CONTACT: Joseph Fisher, MD, PhD, President

Phone: 650-262-1259

[email protected]

SOURCE Zeno Functional Foods, LLC