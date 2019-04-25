U.S. Patent Office Reaffirms SureCall's Patents on the Five-Band Cell Phone Signal Booster Technology

FREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall , the performance leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, has reaffirmed its intellectual property patents on its five-band cellular signal boosting technology after the Patent Trial and Appeals Board of the U.S. Patent Office denied six challenges to SureCall's patents from a major competitor. The decisions confirm SureCall's technology leadership as a cellular booster manufacturer.

"We're excited that our patents for our award-winning boosting technology have been upheld by the Patent Trial and Appeals Board," said Hongtao Zhan, SureCall's founder and CEO. "Our engineering team is second-to-none, and that technological leadership is what will continue to set us apart as important advances like 5G begin to roll out."

SureCall's patented booster products were the industry's first to simultaneously boost AT&T and Verizon 4G LTE frequencies in a single booster. The company's patents cover its pioneering five-band cell phone booster technology that allows users of any cell phone provider to simultaneously boost cellular reception.

Learn more about SureCall and its entire line of cell phone signal boosters at SureCall.com. Get everything you need to know about signal boosters by visiting the SureCall blog or connecting with SureCall via Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About SureCall

Founded in 2001, SureCall is the multi-patented, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Combining top-quality materials, powerfully innovative product designs, and industry-leading service and support, SureCall has given mobile device users access to reliable cellular signals in homes, offices, and cars. Major institutions like NASA, Stanford, Duke, Kaiser Permanente and many others in the oil and gas, hospitality, automotive and technology industries trust SureCall's FCC-approved boosters to connect them in the extremes and everywhere in between.

