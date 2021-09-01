U.S. Patent Office rejects invalidation petition against NajingTech subsidiary NNCrystal

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NajingTech, a global leader in quantum dot development and manufacturing, released a statement on the ongoing patent lawsuit concerning NNCrystal US, a subsidiary of NajingTech, and Nanosys. The full update can be found on NNCrystal's website. The release describes a recent US Patent Office decision that strengthens and stabilizes NNCrystal's patent on its proprietary quantum dot technology.

By rejecting Nanyosys's invalidation petition, The U.S. Patent Office has reaffirmed NajingTech's technology and the strength of international scientific collaboration.

The legal battle concerns U.S. Patent No. 7,105,051, maintained by the University of Arkansas and licensed by NNCrystal. The patented technology was developed at the University of Arkansas through the research of Xiaogang Peng, formerly the inaugural Scharlau Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Arkansas and a co-founder of NajingTech. Though currently based in Hangzhou, China, NajingTech has maintained its connections to the University of Arkansas community. NajingTech provides internship and employment opportunities for current students at its US subsidiary, NNCrystal, recognizing the importance of serving institutions of public education and encouraging international dialogue between young scientists. These students have opportunities to make meaningful contributions to a small team whose products support quantum dot technology and research worldwide.

In the years since the technology was developed, NajingTech's proprietary quantum dot fabrication process has become the worldwide industry standard bearer. On September 11, 2019, NNCrystal and the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas filed suit against Nanosys in the United States District Court of Delaware to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of NNCrystal. NNCrystal alleged that the defendant's large-scale manufacturing, sale, use, and offer to sell of quantum dot materials in the United States infringed upon U.S. Patent No. 7,105,051.

In November of 2019, Nanosys filed a motion seeking dismissal of claims of direct infringement (allegations of infringement by Nanosys), induced infringement (allegations that Nanosys was inducing others to infringe), and willful infringement. A U.S. District Court denied this motion on February 10, 2020.

Also in February 2020, Nanosys sought an alternate strategy to invalidate the patent claims, filing a petition for an inter partes review (IPR) and challenging the validity of U.S. Patent No. 7,105,051. On August 16, 2021, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) issued its Final Written Decision concluding that Nanosys had failed to show that any challenged claim was un-patentable. The PTAB rejected all eight grounds of invalidity asserted by Nanosys.

This decision by the U.S. Patent Office reaffirms NNCrystal's position and stabilizes its patent rights.

"Nanosys claims an impressive number of IP Assets, and its force in the market is to be reckoned with," says Gefei Weng, CEO of NajingTech. "Still, it has no right to use its size and influence to justify denial of our patented technology. Doing so would erase the contributions of numerous students and researchers at the University of Arkansas, and it would invalidate the cross-border collaborations we have built throughout the years. The recent decision by the U.S. Patent Office affirms these facts."

About NNCrystal

NNCrystal US Corporation, a subsidiary of NajingTech, is a cornerstone of the quantum dot industry. Its experienced, knowledgeable nanomaterial synthesis teams support the research and development of new quantum dot technology worldwide through the sale of its products. Customers can rely on high-quality nanomaterials, affordable prices, and attentive technical service as they create the next great innovation in the field of quantum dot technology.

About NajingTech

NajingTech is an industry-leading quantum dot company founded by Xiaogang Peng. NajingTech operates one of largest production facilities of high-quality quantum dots. These products are the foundational materials for scientists and engineers both within the company and around the world. NajingTech has been a key player in promoting new, innovative technologies for Quantum Dot Displays. QD backlight displays using NajingTech technology can be purchased around the world, and they consistently deliver the best image quality while maintaining high energy efficiency and low costs to consumers.

NNCrystal US Corporation website: www.nn-labs.com

