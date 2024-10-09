US Patents Awarded to Break Up Hurricanes as They're Forming

RESTON, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Morton, a retired aerospace engineer & rocket scientist who resides in Northern Virginia and the US Virgin Islands, has invented a way to prevent the formation of hurricanes. He has been awarded three US patents, the most recent being on October 8, 2024.

Breaking up hurricanes as they're beginning to form can be accomplished by beaming microwaves from multiple Space-Based Solar Power satellites, and focusing the microwaves in a non-symmetrical pattern onto a tropical depression on earth, which is a precursor to a tropical storm and then a hurricane (alternatively called a cyclone or typhoon) to unbalance and destabilize the tropical depression as it is trying to organize and beginning to rotate, thus preventing it from developing into a hurricane. When not focused on a tropical depression, the microwaves can instead be beamed onto a solar farm on earth to generate green power in the form of electricity, thus creating renewable energy as well as helping to alleviate the cost of operating the system solely for hurricane prevention.

The next step is to secure funding for system development with appropriate government agency partners such as NASA and Departments of Homeland Security, Energy, Commerce, & Defense. Ultimately a public-private partnership between federal government and industry may be required to bring this to operational fruition, with potential international participation as well.

Mr. Morton is an experienced aerospace engineer and rocket scientist. He retired from Lockheed Martin, and still works in the aerospace, intelligence and defense business. He currently serves as President of 2 Oceans, an engineering & consulting company, and resides in Northern Virginia and the US Virgin Islands.

