U.S. Pedestrian Bridge Market to Reach $26 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 3.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

"The U.S. pedestrian bridge market growth is driven by the increasing urbanization and the need for enhanced pedestrian safety in high-traffic areas. Rising investments in infrastructure development and government initiatives to improve public transportation networks further support market expansion. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainable and walkable urban environments boosts demand for pedestrian bridges. The integration of smart technologies, including lighting and monitoring systems, also drives innovation, ensuring functionality and safety while fostering the adoption of pedestrian bridges across the U.S."

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Pedestrian Bridge Market by type, (truss bridges, beam bridges, suspension bridges, and arch bridges), By construction type (new construction and reconstruction & repair), By material (concrete, steel, and others.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2033. According to the report, the U.S. pedestrian bridge market was valued for $18.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $26.0 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The U.S. pedestrian bridge market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increasing urbanization and rising concerns about pedestrian safety in densely populated areas. Moreover, integration of sustainable practices and smart technologies, such as energy-efficient lighting and monitoring systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, High Construction Cost limits the growth of the U.S. pedestrian bridge market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $18.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $26 billion CAGR 3.6 % No. of Pages in Report 123 Segments Covered Type, Construction Type, and Material Drivers Rise in urbanization and infrastructure development projects Surge in Emphasis on Pedestrian Safety and Reduction in Traffic Congestion. Rise in Investment in Public Transportation Systems and Connectivity Infrastructure Opportunity Rise in Public-Private Partnerships (PPPS) to Fund Bridge Construction Projects. Restraint High Development Costs

The beam bridge segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of type, the beam bridge segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global U.S. pedestrian bridge market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing due to the simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and versatility of beam bridges. They are relatively quick and economical to construct, requiring fewer resources and less time compared to other bridge types. Beam bridges are ideal for spanning short to medium distances while supporting substantial weight, making them suitable for various pedestrian infrastructure projects, such as crossings over roads, railways, and waterways. In addition, the beam bridge segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The New Construction segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of construction type, the new construction segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global U.S. pedestrian bridge market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the Reconstruction and Repair segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2033, owing to the increasing need for maintaining and upgrading aging infrastructure. Many pedestrian bridges across the U.S. require extensive repairs or complete reconstruction due to wear and tear, outdated design, or compliance with modern safety standards. Additionally, rising government initiatives, urban development, and growing awareness of safety and sustainability are driving the demand for the reconstruction and repair of existing pedestrian bridges, ensuring their continued functionality and safety for public use.

Steel held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of the material, Steel held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than half of the U.S. pedestrian bridge market revenue owing to its durability, strength, and cost-effectiveness. Steel offers superior load-bearing capacity, resistance to extreme weather conditions, and low maintenance costs, making it an ideal choice for pedestrian bridges. Additionally, steel's versatility in design and the ease of fabrication allows for faster construction and customization, contributing to its widespread adoption. These factors make steel the preferred material for both new installations and the reconstruction of existing pedestrian bridges in the U.S.

Leading Market Players: -

ARUP

BACKWOODS BRIDGES LLC

CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC

IJP CORPORATION LTD

MACE GROUP

NATURE BRIDGES

SKIDMORE, OWINGS, AND MERRILL (SOM)

THE WALSH GROUP

U.S. BRIDGE.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the U.S. pedestrian bridge market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. For instance, In September 2024, Kiewit Corporation secured a $73 million contract to design and construct the replacement for Maryland's Francis Scott Key Bridge. The announcement came shortly before Maryland revealed its intention to file a lawsuit against Singapore-based conglomerates Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine.

U.S. Pedestrian Bridge Market Segments:

By Type

Truss Bridges

Beam bridges

Suspension bridges

Arch bridges

By Construction Type

New Construction

Reconstruction and Repair

By Material

Concrete

Steel

Others

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the U.S. pedestrian bridge market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global U.S. pedestrian bridge market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2023 to 2033 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in factory automation.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and U.S. pedestrian bridge market trends, U.S. Pedestrian Bridge Market Analysis, U.S. Pedestrian Bridge Market Forecast, U.S. Pedestrian Bridge Market Outlook, U.S. Pedestrian Bridge Market Opportunity.

