U.S. Pension Funds Call on Hanamirian Law Firm to Defend $2.5B+ Claim from Kingdom of Denmark

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all of the fifty (50) U.S. Pension Funds that have recently been sued for more than $2.5 Billion by the Kingdom of Denmark have retained the Hanamirian Law Firm to defend them in various Federal Courts throughout the United States.

The Customs and Tax Administration of the Kingdom of Denmark, also known as SKAT, alleges that these funds received improper refunds between 2012 and 2015. To date, Hanamirian Law has been engaged to respond to suits in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Ohio, Florida and Connecticut.

John Hanamirian

"We plan to vigorously defend these allegations on behalf of many of the 277 pension plans in the United States that have falsely been accused of improperly receiving tax refunds. That assertion is patently untrue and reflects a lack of understanding of the transactions," said managing partner John Hanamirian. "These types of payments are proper under the law."

For a complete list of the U.S. pension funds being defended by Hanamirian Law, and copies of specific lawsuit filings, please contact the Hanamirian Law Firm.

Media Contact:

John Hanamirian

Phone 856-793-9092

Cell 215-660-0000

email: 196574@email4pr.com

Hanamirian Law Firm, P.C.

40 Main Street

Moorestown, NJ 08057

(856) 793-9092

Hanamirian.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-pension-funds-call-on-hanamirian-law-firm-to-defend-2-5b-claim-from-kingdom-of-denmark-300659740.html

SOURCE Hanamirian Law Firm

Related Links

http://Hanamirian.com

