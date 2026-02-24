US Performance Academy Celebrates Elite Student-Olympians as Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Conclude

ELKINS, N.H., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the curtain closes on the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, accredited online school US Performance Academy (USPA) proudly reflects on an extraordinary Olympic season. A season that showcased the resilience, talent, and global impact of their student-athletes, now proud Olympians.

USPA student and alpine skier Lara Markthaler participated in her first Olympic Games this year, representing South Africa. She successfully competed in both the Slalom and Giant Slalom events.

Alpine skier and USPA Class of 2024 alum, Nicole Begue, represented Argentina in Team Combined Downhill and Women's Super-G. Training and competing across multiple countries, Nicole credits USPA's learning structure for allowing her to remain academically connected while pursuing high performance sport.

Following her breakout performance at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, Lara proved she was ready for senior-level competition. Her Olympic appearance marked a major milestone not only in her athletic journey, but also in USPA's continued commitment to developing world-class competitors.

"My experience with USPA has been really good in comparison to a regular brick and mortar school," said Markthaler. "I have a lot more flexibility, which allows me to train more and have a much clearer mind when I ski because I don't have to worry about falling behind."

Lara's ability to balance elite training with academics highlights the power of USPA's flexible, athlete-centered model.

"While I was training and competing across different countries, USPA made it possible for me to stay connected to my education," Begue shared. "Their flexibility and understanding of an athlete's lifestyle helped me pursue high performance in my sport while staying committed to my academics."

As Milano Cortina 2026 closes, US Performance Academy celebrates more than results. It celebrates growth, resilience, and the unwavering belief that student-athletes can thrive at the highest level — in sport and in school.

US Performance Academy (USPA) is an accredited online school for student athletes in grades 6–12. Founded in 2012, USPA provides the flexibility students need to pursue both athletic and academic success. Through a comprehensive educational support program, USPA's teachers and learning coaches create a connected community where students can chase their dreams without compromising a high-quality education. USPA is the school that goes where you go.

