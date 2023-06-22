US Perfume Market size to grow by USD 3,029.11 million between 2022 to 2027; Innovative promotional activities are a major trend-Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the US perfume market size is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 3,029.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period. The market is concentrated due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Improving living standards is driving demand for perfumes. People's desire to remain stylish has risen as their level of life has improved. Furthermore, the rising trend of personal grooming, as well as the increasing desire for youth-oriented and premium perfumes, are boosting the perfume market in the country. The rise in the middle-income group has resulted in a large increase in consumer expenditure. Perfume consumption has increased significantly among millennials. They are well-known for being brand conscious. They don't mind spending more on a product of their choosing; nevertheless, they don't want to sacrifice the quality of the thing they choose. Hence, with the rise in the middle-income group, millennials, and rising living standards, the perfume market in the United States is predicted to expand during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Perfume Market

US Perfume Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

US Perfume Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Alpha Aromatics Inc., ALT. Fragrances LLC, BELLEVUE PARFUM USA, Botanic Beauty Labs., Capri Holdings Ltd., Coty Inc., Firmenich SA, Kapoor Luxury Fragrances, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Aroma, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., and Shiseido Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

Abercrombie – The company offers perfumes such as 8, Fierce, and Fierce Cologne.

The company offers perfumes such as 8, Fierce, and Fierce Cologne. Botanicbeautylabs – The company offers perfumes such as Eau de Toilette, Florida Water , and Cologne .

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

US Perfume Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Innovative promotional activities are a significant trend shaping the US Perfume Market . To address customer hesitation arising from cost concerns, vendors often employ promotional activities that involve product bundling as a strategic approach. This strategy consists in offering two or more similar products together at a significantly reduced price.

Furthermore, in the case of perfumes, this strategy commonly involves bundling a deodorant and a perfume from the same brand. The deodorant serves as a daily-use item, while the perfume is reserved for special occasions. By providing cost-effective deals through bundling, vendors can attract more buyers and drive sales. Hence, the use of bundling strategies is expected to have a positive impact on the perfume market in the US during the forecast period.

Challenge

Competition faced by premium perfumes from products available at affordable prices is hindering the US Perfume Market growth. One of the primary challenges faced by the perfume market in the US is the significant impact of high prices, which leads to a reduction in market size and limits repeat purchases. Premium perfumes face intense competition from more affordable alternatives.

Moreover, mid-range products' cost-effectiveness and good quality have made them increasingly popular compared to premium perfumes. As a result, the price becomes an obstacle for online purchases of premium perfumes in the United States. These factors, taken together, impede the expansion of the perfume market in the United States throughout the forecast period.

For more details understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

US Perfume Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

US Perfume Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Women



Men

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market share growth by the women segment will be significant during the forecast period. The women's segment of the perfume market in the US is currently experiencing numerous product launches and innovations. For instance, Christian Dior expanded its Miss Dior lineup in September 2021 by introducing a new intense fragrance for women. These product launches are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, there has been a notable increase in the number of working women who have the means to indulge themselves with premium perfumes and gift them to their loved ones. As the number of working women continues to rise globally, along with their disposable income, women consumers now have the financial freedom to invest in perfumes. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the women's perfume segment and further enhance the expansion of the US perfume and fragrance market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

US Perfume Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist US perfume market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the US perfume market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the US perfume market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the US perfume market and vendors.

US Perfume Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,029.11 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.76 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Alpha Aromatics Inc., ALT. Fragrances LLC, BELLEVUE PARFUM USA, Botanic Beauty Labs., Capri Holdings Ltd., Coty Inc., Firmenich SA, Kapoor Luxury Fragrances, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Aroma, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., and Shiseido Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

