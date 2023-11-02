US Personal Luxury Retail Value Soars to $105.2 Billion in 2023, Spurred by Consumer Investments in Designer Wear and Leading Brands like LVMH & Capri Holdings

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Luxury in the US" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Personal luxury retail value sales grew by 5% in 2023 to reach USD105.2 billion, supported by growth recorded by leading brand providers, such as LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc and Capri Holdings Ltd. Sales in 2023 were boosted by consumers investing in luxury goods such as designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) and luxury leather goods as an alternative asset class.

The Personal Luxury in the US report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Wearables Electronics, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

The report includes:
  • Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
  • Detailed segmentation of international and local products
  • Historic volume and value sizes, company and brand market shares
  • Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
  • Robust and transparent research methodology, conducted in-country
This report answers:
  • What is the market size of Personal Luxury in USA?
  • Which are the leading brands in Personal Luxury in USA?
  • How are products distributed in Personal Luxury in USA?
  • How important is tourism in evaluating demand for Personal Luxury in USA?
  • How is the rise of e-commerce changing the retail and competitive landscape?
  • How has COVID-19 and global recession impacted demand for luxury goods? What are the opportunities amidst the adversity?
  • Where is future growth expected to be most dynamic?

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Personal luxury sees rising current retail value sales in 2023
  • Designer apparel (ready-to-wear) dominates designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear)
  • Luxury eyewear sees rising value sales in 2023
  • Retail value sales of luxury jewellery on the up in 2023
  • Rise in value sales of luxury leather goods in 2023
  • Luxury wearables electronics sees value sales increase in 2023
  • Luxury timepieces enjoys value sales increase
  • Value sales of writing instruments and stationery on the rise in 2023
  • Rise in value sales of super premium beauty and personal care seen in 2023
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc leads personal luxury in 2022

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Value sales look likely to increase in 2023 constant terms during the forecast period
  • Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) expected to remain biggest subcategory in value terms in 2028
  • Luxury wearables electronics looks likely to see the fastest percentage growth over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

  • Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2018-2023
  • Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
  • Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2018-2023
  • Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2019-2023
  • Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2018-2023
  • Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2023-2028
  • Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

LUXURY GOODS IN THE US

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Luxury goods in 2023: The big picture
  • 2023 key trends
  • Competitive landscape
  • Retailing developments
  • What next for luxury goods?

MARKET DATA

  • Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2018-2023
  • Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
  • Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2018-2023
  • Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2018-2022
  • Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2019-2022
  • Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2023
  • Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2023-2028
  • Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hr8wcw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

