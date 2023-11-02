US Personal Luxury Retail Value Soars to $105.2 Billion in 2023, Spurred by Consumer Investments in Designer Wear and Leading Brands like LVMH & Capri Holdings

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Luxury in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Personal luxury retail value sales grew by 5% in 2023 to reach USD105.2 billion, supported by growth recorded by leading brand providers, such as LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc and Capri Holdings Ltd. Sales in 2023 were boosted by consumers investing in luxury goods such as designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) and luxury leather goods as an alternative asset class.



The Personal Luxury in the US report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to change



Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Wearables Electronics, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Personal luxury sees rising current retail value sales in 2023

Designer apparel (ready-to-wear) dominates designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear)

Luxury eyewear sees rising value sales in 2023

Retail value sales of luxury jewellery on the up in 2023

Rise in value sales of luxury leather goods in 2023

Luxury wearables electronics sees value sales increase in 2023

Luxury timepieces enjoys value sales increase

Value sales of writing instruments and stationery on the rise in 2023

Rise in value sales of super premium beauty and personal care seen in 2023

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc leads personal luxury in 2022

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales look likely to increase in 2023 constant terms during the forecast period

Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) expected to remain biggest subcategory in value terms in 2028

Luxury wearables electronics looks likely to see the fastest percentage growth over forecast period

LUXURY GOODS IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Luxury goods in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for luxury goods?

