U.S. Pest Protection President To Speak On WorkWave Conference Panel

"The Voice of Women in Field Service" panel will be moderated by Sarah Nicastro.

The panel segment will feature four incredibly successful women leading the way in field service. Panelists include Danielle Canup, Erica Brister, Marne Martin, and Mary Mahoney.

Together, these female panelists will discuss keeping the field service human, personal, and compassionate. These women will also explore how organizations can attract more diverse candidates and freshen their approach to recruiting and retention.

U.S. Pest President, Erica Brister, will discuss broad topics relating to the field service and the pest control industry in general.

The perception of trades and industries prohibiting companies from recruiting and hiring the way they want will be discussed. Also, the question of how to solve the field service branding problem will be of discussion.

Brister will talk about how she has refused to conform to expectations and how she chose to focus on making U.S. Pest an example of what she feels the industry should be.

Brister states, "Having a unique company culture is what sets U.S. Pest apart from other companies in the industry." To elaborate, Brister continued, "I only hire presentable and intelligent people. I employ people that are well-groomed and have a good sense of professionalism that are looking for an opportunity, not just a job."

The human interaction aspect and component of extraordinary service in the service field is priority at U.S. Pest Protection. Customers at U.S. Pest feel valued and are ensured a positive, personal experience.

As technology continues to develop and the company grows, Brister focuses on the balance efficiency and productivity to remain human-centric. While other companies expand their horizons in the digital era from a customer service standpoint, U.S. Pest continues to offer the simple human focus, giving the company a competitive advantage in today's modern world.

The women's panel will take place on Monday, October 7th, at 5:30pm in the Main Hall at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit uspest.com.

Contact: Parker Minor, parker@uspest.com

SOURCE U.S. Pest Protection

