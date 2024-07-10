U.S. Plastics Pact Appoints Jonathan Quinn as New CEO, Championing a Renewed Vision for a Plastics Circular Economy

WALPOLE, N.H., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Plastics Pact is excited to announce the appointment of Jonathan Quinn as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. This strategic leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for the U.S. Plastics Pact as it continues its mission to transform the way plastic packaging is designed, used, and reused, creating a path towards a circular economy in the United States.

Emily Tipaldo, who has served as the U.S. Pact's first Executive Director, will remain temporarily as a strategic advisor to assist with the transition. Board Chair Holli Alexander celebrated Tipaldo's exceptional leadership and dedication, which has positioned the organization as a cornerstone of sustainable innovation in the plastics industry. She also expressed confidence in the future under Jonathan Quinn's leadership:

"Emily has been instrumental in shaping the U.S. Plastics Pact into a leading force for sustainable innovation in the plastic packaging industry. Her dedication and expertise have laid a solid foundation for the future. As we welcome Jonathan Quinn as our new CEO, we are excited to build on this momentum. Jonathan's extensive experience in plastic packaging, sustainability, and market development will be invaluable as we continue to advance our goals and engage more stakeholders in our vision for a circular economy."

Jonathan Quinn brings over 15 years of industry knowledge and experience to the U.S. Pact, most recently as Global VP of Marketing & Sustainability for The API Group. His lifelong passion for and leadership in plastic packaging, paired with his strong belief in a plastics circular economy, make him ideally suited to lead the U.S. Pact in the next phase of our collective mission.

Quinn expressed his excitement regarding his new role:

"I am honored to join the U.S. Plastics Pact as CEO. This is a pivotal moment for our industry, and I am eager to work with our diverse consortium of businesses and organizations to accelerate our progress toward a circular economy for plastics. Together, we will continue to drive impactful change, innovate sustainable solutions, and inspire action across the entire value chain."

The U.S. Plastics Pact, with over 130 member organizations, is dedicated to creating a path toward a circular economy for plastic packaging. The U.S. Pact's next strategic plan, Roadmap 2.0 , highlights the collective achievements and sets ambitious targets for the future. Under Jonathan's leadership, the U.S. Plastics Pact will focus on scaling these efforts, fostering collaboration, and delivering tangible results.

About the U.S. Plastics Pact:

The U.S. Plastics Pact is a solutions-driven consortium in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund and The Recycling Partnership, launched as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's global Plastics Pact network. We bring together businesses, not-for-profit organizations, research institutions, government agencies, and other partners to rethink the way we design, use, and reuse plastics, creating a path forward to realize a circular economy for plastic packaging in the United States.

