U.S. Polo Assn. And GAUNTLET OF POLO™ Again Partner To Bring Prestigious Polo Competition To Fans Worldwide

WELLINGTON, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 GAUNTLET OF POLO™, a prestigious three-tournament series featuring 14 of the world's best polo teams, began yesterday and continues the multi-faceted sponsorship that began last year between U.S. Polo Assn. and the GAUNTLET OF POLO. The partnership serves to increase the visibility of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand onsite at GAUNTLET OF POLO events and in media.

U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers in over 180 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was recently recognized as the fourth largest global sports licensor and the 36th overall in License Global magazine's prestigious list of the top 150 global licensors, trailing only the NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball.

The partnership sees U.S. Polo Assn. branding across the breadth of the GAUNTLET OF POLO, from stadium naming rights to field signage to advertising within GAUNTLET broadcasts.

"As the official brand of the USPA, we are honored and thrilled to be serving as the main sponsor for one of the world's most competitive polo competitions right here in Wellington," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the worldwide licensor of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This thrilling series and the broadcast opportunities connected to it bring even more exposure both to the sport of polo and to the authentic connection between the sport and our brand. We hope that both loyal and new sports fans watching the games will also become fans of the classic, vibrant and sport-inspired style that is U.S. Polo Assn."

The wide-ranging sponsorship provides U.S. Polo Assn. with naming rights of Field 1 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC), site of all GAUNTLET games. Additionally, U.S. Polo Assn. signage is positioned in key locations on the playing field, including the side boards, end field and goal posts. Signage is also prominently posted around the grounds including light poles and entrance signs.

All 14 teams competing in the GAUNTLET will wear custom branded performance jerseys with the authentic U.S. Polo Assn. Double Horseman Mark, additionally several hundred IPC staff members will be outfitted in custom designed polo shirts. There is a U.S. Polo Assn. brand shop onsite as well as a U.S. Polo Assn. pop-up shop in partnership with The Tackeria, a Wellington, Fla. tack shop that carries one of the most complete selections of equestrian equipment in the world, as well as sport-inspired apparel.

The U.S. Polo Assn. logo will be featured prominently in media including sponsorship of the CBS Sports April 26 airing of the U.S. Open Polo Championship® at 2 pm EDT, presented by Discover the Palm Beaches.

The 2020 GAUNTLET OF POLO began this week with the C.V. Whitney Cup from February 5-23, followed by the USPA Gold Cup® from February 22-March 22. The series concludes March 21-April 19 with the prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship.

Fans can watch all three GAUNTLET OF POLO events in many ways:

Live on-site at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington , Fla.

, Fla. Livestreamed on Global Polo TV online at globalpolo.com.

Game highlights will be available on Global Polo TV at globalpolo.com.

CBS Sports will air the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final, presented by Discover the Palm Beaches on Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. EDT .

For more information about the GAUNTLET OF POLO, please visit https://uspolo.org/gauntlet-of-polo. Tickets for all GAUNTLET OF POLO games on the U.S. Polo Assn. Field are available at https://ipc.coth.com/page/sunday-polo. Tickets can also be purchased on game day at the gate or by phone at 561-282-5334.

ABOUT THE UNITED STATES POLO ASSOCIATION (USPA), USPA GLOBAL LICENSING (USPAGL), AND U.S. POLO ASSN.

Founded in 1890, the United States Polo Association (USPA) is the national non-profit governing body for the sport of polo, comprised of almost 300 member clubs and thousands of individual members. USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program which distributes the leading sport-inspired apparel brand, U.S. Polo Assn. U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the USPA. The brand offers apparel, accessories, footwear, travel and home goods and has a global footprint of $1.7 billion with worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce with a footprint in 180 counties.

For more on the United States Polo Association, please visit www.uspolo.org.

For more information on U.S. Polo Assn., visit www.uspoloassnglobal.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL POLO ENTERTAINMENT™

Global Polo Entertainment™ (GPE) is a subsidiary of USPA Global Licensing, responsible for creating, distributing and monetizing content opportunities across the entire USPA enterprise. Additionally, GPE produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to millions of consumers and sports fans around the world.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL POLO CLUB PALM BEACH

The International Polo Club Palm Beach is the premier polo destination in the world, hosting the largest field of high-goal teams and the most prestigious polo tournaments in the United States. Polo matches are open to the public, with a wide range of hospitality and guest seating that includes elegant grandstand viewing, field tailgating, stadium seating, field-side champagne brunch at The Pavilion, and exclusive sponsor boxes.

