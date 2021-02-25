U.S. Polo Assn. and The GAUNTLET OF POLO® Tournament Series Partner to Support Notable Polo Charities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and primary sponsor of The GAUNTLET OF POLO® tournament series, is making donations to multiple polo charities, as selected by the first and second place teams of each of the Gauntlet's tournament finals.

The GAUNTLET OF POLO® is one of the pinnacle tournament series globally in high-goal competition and is currently underway at the International Polo Club (IPC) in Wellington, Florida. This highly competitive event features the most skilled athletes and finest horses in the world.

"The sport of polo is at the heart and soul of our brand, so we wanted to ensure that these worthy, polo-based charities were a component of this high-profile polo event," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As a cause-based brand that supports philanthropic events around the world, U.S. Polo Assn. is extremely honored to partner with these amazing teams and charities during these challenging economic times for so many."

Because of the important causes these charities represent, U.S. Polo Assn. will also make donations to any charity not represented by a team. In total, over $50,000 will be donated to all the deserving charities to support their critical causes.

"We are grateful to all the teams participating in our most prestigious event and to U.S. Polo Assn. for not only being the top sponsor of the GAUNTLET OF POLO® tournament but also for generously donating to these notable polo charities," said Stewart Armstrong, USPA Chairman. "These donations will continue to bring awareness and support to the polo community."

501(c)3 charitable recipients will include the following:

The Homes For Horses Coalition

Homes for Horses is a national coalition dedicated to increasing collaboration, professionalism and growth in the equine rescue and protection community. Members are committed to ending horse slaughter and all other forms of equine abuse. The coalition is an initiative of the Animal Welfare Institute and currently includes more than 520 members representing horse rescue and sanctuary throughout the US and beyond.

Polo For Life

Polo for Life is dedicated to helping families facing the challenge of surviving childhood cancers. The non-profit organization focuses on direct impact initiatives by partnering with local organizations to ensure the needs of patients and their families are met and their financial hardships, resulting from a cancer diagnosis, are minimized. Polo for Life is the driving force behind Polo for a Purpose, the marquis event which has raised nearly $2 million for the benefit of local organizations.

Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame

The Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame is a not-for-profit educational organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the sport, its history, development and traditions by acquiring, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting collections, as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to the sport. The Museum is a rich repository of documents and physical treasures which include works of art, historic trophies, artifacts, books, statistics, periodicals, films, videos, recordings and memorabilia.

"The Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame is proud to have been selected as a participating charity in this year's event," said Brenda Lynn, the Director of Development for the Polo Museum. "The funds raised will help to continue our mission to preserve the grand history and tradition of the sport of polo for the enjoyment of all."

Polo Pony Rescue

Polo Pony Rescue, Inc. (PPR) rescues equines, primarily former polo ponies, that have been neglected, abused, seized by law enforcement or are at risk of slaughter, provides any needed veterinary care, rehabilitation or retraining, and finds them new, loving homes. They also offer permanent retirement to horses who have physical or mental conditions rendering them no longer able to be ridden.

Polo Players Support Group

Polo Players Support Group (PPSG) provides financial assistance to seriously injured or ill players and grooms. PPSG created the annual 40-Goal Polo Challenge in partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. to raise funds to help members of the polo community in financial crisis caused by physical injury or illness.

"These donations are another example of the sport of polo benefitting from the support programs of U.S. Polo Assn," said David Offen, President of the Polo Players Support Group. "We are honored to be a part of this great event."

Polo Training Foundation

The Polo Training Foundation (PTF) is dedicated to cultivating the future of polo in America while making it accessible and fun for everyone. PTF supports polo training at all levels including beginner clinics, intercollegiate/interscholastic tournaments and clinics, and international player exchanges. PTF also seeks to encourage the highest standards of sportsmanship and to promote international goodwill through polo competition.

Replay Polo

Replay Polo's mission statement is "Save Polo Ponies. Transform People." The organization devotes itself to repurposing retired polo ponies that are far from the end of their usefulness, with having the experience and character to be "repurposed" for continued usefulness in important new capacities.

Retired Racehorse Project

Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) exists to facilitate placement of Thoroughbred ex-racehorses in second careers by increasing demand for them in equestrian sports and serving the farms, trainers, and organizations that transition them. Since its 2010 founding, RRP has put a spotlight on these horses with social media efforts and marquis events and has inspired thousands to choose an "off-the-track" Thoroughbred (OTTB).

Work to Ride

Work to Ride (WTR) is a non-profit community-based prevention program that aids disadvantaged urban youth through constructive activities centered on horsemanship, equine sports and education. The program is housed at Chamounix Stables located in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia. Work to Ride programs and activities are designed to explore new ways of engaging youth in significant educational, social and cultural experiences that are otherwise unavailable.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue.

