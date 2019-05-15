U.S. Polo Assn. Announced as Official Apparel Partner and Team Sponsor for Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2019 in Rome, Featuring the Duke of Sussex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn. will again be the official apparel partner for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2019, creating custom designed performance jerseys for all polo players and providing sport-inspired polo shirts for all event staff. In addition, U.S. Polo Assn. will be one of the team sponsors, playing against The Duke of Sussex's Sentebale St. Regis team in what should be a very competitive game. The event will take place on Friday, May 24 at the world-renowned Roma Polo Club in downtown Rome, Italy.

The annual polo event raises funds for Sentebale, an organization co-founded in 2006 by The Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso to support the mental health and wellbeing of children affected by HIV in southern Africa. This year's Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup will once again capture the world's attention. The Duke of Sussex's Sentebale St. Regis team will be captained by Nacho Figueras and include Sarah Siegal-Magness and Michael Carrazza, while the U.S. Polo Assn. team will include brand ambassador Ashley Busch, Malcolm Borwick, Chet Lott and Cable Siegal-Magness. The Sentebale St. Regis team will be defending its championship title from last year's event.

"We are very humbled and honored that U.S. Polo Assn. will once again serve as the official apparel partner and team sponsor of this incredibly impactful charity polo event," said J. Michael Prince, USPAGL President and CEO, who globally manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup aligns with U.S. Polo Assn.'s core values of supporting the sport of polo around the world while also supporting those in need through polo events."

Sentebale and U.S. Polo Assn. have also designed an apparel capsule collaboration that will be showcased at a "high-energy" pop-up shop at the event to provide attendees the opportunity to further engage with Sentebale through the consumer lens. The product will also be included in the players' kits for both teams, with 100% of the proceeds from the apparel sales being donated to the Sentebale foundation. The remaining product will also be donated to the foundation to be shared with Sentebale staff and those they serve.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7B and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal, $1 million prize money series.

