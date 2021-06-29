U.S. Polo Assn. Announced as Official Apparel Partner of the Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship and British Ladies Open Championship

Both Premier Events to Be Hosted at Historic Cowdray Park Polo Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and MIDHURST, England, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn. has announced it will serve as the Official Apparel Partner of the Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship. The event will be hosted at the historic Cowdray Park Polo Club from June 29 to July 25 and is considered one of the premier polo tournaments in the world. In collaboration with Brand Machine Group, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand partner in the U.K., the tournament will offer a sweepstakes to win tickets to attend, as well as official sport-inspired apparel on-site.

U.S. Polo Assn.

The Gold Cup includes some of the top names in the sport of polo, including 10-goal players Adolfo Cambiaso, Facundo Pieres and Hilario Ulloa. U.S. Polo Assn. will also serve as the Official Apparel Partner for the British Ladies Open Championship, which takes place July 5 to July 17 at Cowdray Park Polo Club as well. In addition, the iconic sports brand will provide apparel for staff of both events as well as promote both tournaments globally.

"The historic Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship represents the heritage, tradition and competition of the sport of polo, and we are honored for U.S. Polo Assn. to partner with Cowdray Park Polo Club for this year's event," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "The U.K. is one of the most important and fastest growing markets in the world for our brand, and this amazing venue provides us yet another opportunity to connect with the U.K. consumers and sports fans who love our authentic, sport-inspired brand."

Inaugurated in 1956 and played on the illustrious Cowdray Estate boasting 16,500 acres, the Gold Cup remains one of the most prestigious high-goal tournaments in the United Kingdom and globally today. Steeped in history and tradition and located in the heart of England, Cowdray Park is recognized as the Home of British Polo with its first competitive polo tournaments dating back to 1910. Cowdray Park prides itself on its strong heritage of sporting excellence welcoming some of the top polo players from around the world. Guests can catch the action as VIPs or spectators and enjoy the highest level in the sport of polo while experiencing the British charm of Cowdray Park.

"I'm delighted that Cowdray Park Polo Club and the U.S. Polo Assn. brand have entered into this partnership," said Andrew Swaffield, Chairman of Cowdray Park Polo Club. "Both organisations have such a rich polo heritage, and I'm certain we will be able to collaborate on some special apparel items for our members and spectators to enjoy. I look forward to many years of successfully working together."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and live streaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

Brand Machine Group- United Kingdom

The Brand Machine Group (BMG) is an international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, housing a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion, sports and outdoor brands including U.S. Polo Assn., across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories. With more than 35 years of experience, Brand Machine Group specialises in global licensing, and partners with recognized market leaders to manage a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing and delivering quality product whilst championing the DNA of its brands. Visit Brand Machine Group.

For further information contact:

Shannon Stilson - AVP, Marketing - USPA Global Licensing

Phone +001.561.227.6994 - E-mail: [email protected]

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications - USPA Global Licensing

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: [email protected]

Gina Digregorio - Head of Marketing - Brand Machine

Phone: +44 (0) 1992 538 003| M: +44 (0) 7741 635 984 E-mail: [email protected]

Related Images

u-s-polo-assn.jpg

U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn.

SOURCE USPA Global Licensing Inc.