U.S. Polo Assn. Announces 2019 Sponsorship of Gladiator Polo™ in the New U.S. Polo Assn. Coliseum at International Polo Club Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL), the official licensing arm and national broadcaster of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announced that U.S. Polo Assn. will sponsor Gladiator Polo for 2019 as it returns to South Florida, for the very busy winter polo season. The games will feature four teams; Palm Beach, New York, Los Angeles and Dublin. All teams will have some of the best professional polo players from around the world competing for bragging rights and prize money. U.S. Polo Assn. will serve as the official apparel sponsor with all games being held in the newly constructed U.S. Polo Assn. Coliseum at International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC).

This increasingly popular format occurs at night under the lights in an arena. Additionally, the games are fast-paced with fewer players and shorter periods required. The Gladiator Polo season for South Florida will run through April 13, 2019, with games being played on Friday and Saturday nights.

"We couldn't be more excited about Gladiator Polo, a dynamic, adrenaline-fueled addition to the world of professional polo," said J. Michael Prince, USPAGL President & CEO. "This sponsorship opportunity will not only allow us to help push this new platform even further into the global spotlight, it also builds U.S. Polo Assn. brand awareness among an entirely new potential customer base. As the official apparel outfitter, we're getting U.S. Polo Assn. apparel in front of a new audience."

As owner of International Polo Club Palm Beach, the location for all 2019 winter season Gladiator Polo™ games, Wellington Equestrian Partners CEO Mark Bellissimo is equally passionate on the arena polo sport's prospects. "I've been shocked – in a good way – at the speed with which Gladiator Polo has taken off," Bellissimo said. "Partnering with U.S. Polo Assn. on this sponsorship highlights the commitment of the traditional polo community to support this emerging sport, which is poised for mass market engagement. Right now, it's looking like the sky's the limit with Gladiator Polo."

"We're impressed by the level of fan-engagement with Gladiator Polo," said Robert Puetz, CEO of USPA. "And by partnering with IPC to bring it under the U.S. Polo Assn. Coliseum roof this year, we're infusing this fast-paced, incredibly exciting sport with core USPA values including high safety standards, professional umpiring and amazing talent of players."

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7B and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Additionally, USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal prize money series.

