U.S. Polo Assn. Announces Sponsorship in the Illustrious 119th Silver Cup Hosted by Aspen Valley Polo Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announced it will serve as a sponsor for the 2019 Silver Cup. This event, which is held from July 28–Aug. 11, is recognized as one of the USPA's most prestigious tournaments with a rich history spanning over 119 years.

Originally established as the Junior Championship, it was first played in 1900. Since then, the Silver Cup has undergone a number of name and venue changes over the years, including most recently being played at historical Greenwich Polo Club where Huntsman defeated Postage Stamp. The high-profile and competitive tournament boasts no less than 50 Polo Hall of Famers over its illustrious past. This year, the majestic mountains surrounding Aspen Valley will serve as the event's stunning backdrop.

"As a brand built on the great heritage and legacy of polo, we couldn't be more honored to support one of our sport's oldest and most prestigious tournaments," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing (USPAGL), which manages the multi-billion dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Aspen holds a very special place for U.S. Polo Assn. as it not only represents an important summer destination for the sport of polo but was the location for our 2018 Holiday campaign that was enjoyed by millions of consumers around the world."

The tournament will use a two-bracket format and includes six very competitive teams: Audi, Casablanca, Flexjet, La Karina, McClure River Ranch and Tonkawa. Notable players competing in the event include U.S. Polo Assn. global brand ambassadors Juancito (Juan) Bollini and Jared Zenni as well as 10 goalers Hilario Ulloa and Guillermo (Sapo) Caset.

"We're not just enthusiastic supporters of the Silver Cup, we're the proud owners of this stellar and historic event," said Robert Puetz, CEO. "Aspen is the perfect setting for this year's tournament with its new high-goal fields and six evenly matched and highly competitive teams. It promises to be one of the highlights of the summer polo season."

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal $1 million prize money series played on U.S. Polo Assn. Field.

