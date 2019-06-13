U.S. Polo Assn. Collaborates With PoloAfrica as Apparel Sponsor for African Youth Polo Team Touring United Kingdom

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association and its licensing partners Brand Machine (United Kingdom) and Stable Brands (South Africa), announced the collaboration with PoloAfrica to bring youth polo players from Africa to tour the United Kingdom this summer.

USPA Global Licensing Inc.

U.S. Polo Assn. will provide custom-designed jerseys and whites for the players, who will participate in a two-week tour. The trip will culminate in a game to be played at the world-famous Guards Polo Club on June 23, 2019, the same day as the Royal Windsor Cup Final, an event at which the trophy is traditionally presented by Her Majesty the Queen and attended by many celebrities. Other participating sponsors supporting this critical initiative include Polo50 and the U.K. Armed Forces Polo Association.

"We are thrilled to partner with PoloAfrica to support these young aspiring players who have demonstrated the dedication and desire to learn the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, president and CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages U.S. Polo Assn. globally. "We have a significant brand presence in both the United Kingdom and Africa and believe this event is another authentic way to engage both sports fans and consumers in our key markets while supporting an important cause and the sport of polo."

"U.S. Polo Assn. continues to build momentum in the African market through our collaborations with key partners such as PoloAfrica and Sentebale that support the sport of polo and important causes in the region," commented Andrew Robinson, CEO of Stable Brands. "We are also very excited about the rapid expansion U.S. Polo Assn. is having in Africa and believe it will soon be one of the largest global brands in the market."

Now in its 12th year, PoloAfrica is based in the foothills of the Maluti mountains in the Eastern Free State of South Africa, on the border of Lesotho. Created to benefit rural economically disadvantaged communities, it provides adults the opportunity to engage in equestrian activities in a professional manner and provides children the chance to learn to ride and play polo. A chief goal is helping children expand their horizons, provided they maintain their schoolwork and demonstrate discipline and commitment to caring for the program's polo ponies.

Ranging in age from 15 to 24, the PoloAfrica team making this groundbreaking tour of the United Kingdom this summer includes Tebello Mokoarane, Nkopane Nikopane, Johanne Mofokeng, Molefi Ralebenya and Tinto Mothijoa.

Other members of the PoloAfrica organization accompanying the young players on the tour include Thabo Johannes Mkhwanazi, who will serve as coach and captain; Naledi Nkopane, who will oversee the ponies and will also serve as umpire and coach; and Catherine Cairns, founder of the PoloAfrica Development Trust.

U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal $1 million prize money series.

Stable Brands Ltd. – South Africa

Stable Brands (pty) Ltd., a proudly South African company, has decades of experience in working with various international apparel brands. The company recently increased its portfolio by securing the distribution rights of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand into South Africa. Stable Brands employs an array of world-class talent to ensure our collections are best positioned in the market to be the lifestyle brand of choice.

Brand Machine – United Kingdom

The Brand Machine Group houses a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion and sports brands, including U.S. Polo Assn., across clothing and accessories with over 35 years of experience. Brand Machine Group is a global licensing specialist, partnering with recognized market leaders and managing a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing and delivering quality product whilst championing the DNA of our brands.

For further information, contact:

Shannon Stilson - Senior Director, Marketing

Phone +001.561.227.6994 – E-mail: sstilson@uspagl.com

Visit our website at www.uspolo.org

INSTAGRAM: @USPOLOASSN

Related Images

poloafrica-youth-polo-team.jpg

PoloAfrica Youth Polo Team

SOURCE USPA Global Licensing Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uspolo.org

