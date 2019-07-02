U.S. Polo Assn. Named Official Apparel & Polo Exhibition Sponsor, Wegmans Great Meadow 4th of July Celebration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announced it will serve as official apparel and polo exhibition sponsor for the Wegmans Great Meadow Independence Day Celebration, to be held at Great Meadow in The Plains, Va. The event, which kicks off at 4 p.m., will benefit the Great Meadow Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Great Meadow's open space for current and future generations. U.S. Polo Assn. will provide custom designed performance jerseys for the team members participating in the exhibition match, and will promote the event on its website and social media channels.

USPA Global Licensing Inc.

"We are thrilled to take a lead sponsorship role for this family-friendly 4th of July event supporting the preservation of the Great Meadow Foundation, and to get the dynamic, fast-paced sport of polo in front of a fresh new audience," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing. "To combine a polo exhibition with live music, fireworks, great food and games for all ages on our nation's birthday embodies, to me, the true spirit of America."

Featuring live music from Eric Burgett, a rock wall, locally brewed craft beer and an obstacle course for the adults, as well as a petting zoo, pony rides and bouncy castle for the kids, this event promises fun for everyone. The main attraction – a dazzling display of fireworks – will be set to music and will begin at dusk.

"The 4th of July is the ultimate U.S. Polo Assn. holiday," said Robert Puetz, CEO of USPA. "We're all about putting an American stamp on this globally loved sport, and the Great Meadow celebration is a perfect showcase for our ultra-talented U.S. players."

General Admission tickets are $35 per car in advance of the event, and $40 at the gate. For directions, schedule of events, ticket outlets and more information, visit www.greatmeadow.org.

U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7B and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal $1M prize money series.

