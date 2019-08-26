U.S. Polo Assn. Partners With Palm Beach County to Create a 30-Minute TV & Digital Show 'Women in Polo: The Palm Beaches,' as Part of Its New Women's Initiative 'Inspiring Others'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL), the official licensing arm and broadcaster of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to partner with the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council (TDC) in sponsoring the new television and digital show "Women in Polo: The Palm Beaches," a 30-minute in-depth look at the inspirational and fearless female polo players of yesterday, today and tomorrow. The show's release is in conjunction with USPAGL's Women's Initiative, "Inspiring Others," a year-long campaign celebrating female polo players and supporting women's training programs, charities, tournaments, lifestyles and fashion. The launch is also uniquely timed with Women's Equality Day, celebrated on Aug. 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which granted all women the right to vote.

Women in Polo _The Palm Beaches

"With U.S. Polo Assn. being the official brand of the United States Polo Association, it was important for us to recognize these amazing women and share their inspirational stories both on and off the polo field," commented J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPAGL. "We are proud to partner for the second time with Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council and Ko-Mar Productions on our Women's Initiative, and believe that 'Women In Polo: The Palm Beaches' encourages more women and young girls to take an interest in the sport, lifestyle, philanthropic and fashion opportunities that polo offers."

"Women In Polo: The Palm Beaches" will reach over 100 million households across a national audience and debut Labor Day weekend on the TVG Network, which focuses on equestrian sports. In addition to the national broadcast, the show will air on ThePalmBeaches.tv and be available in Palm Beach County hotels and resorts, as well as on content provider Roku. USPAGL will feature the show in many of the 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores that span 166 countries, as well as on multiple digital platforms including the company's website at www.uspoloassnglobal.com, IGTV and YouTube, impacting millions of consumers and sports fans globally.

Glenn Jergensen, the Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council commented, "U.S. Polo Assn. and the sport of polo are essential in making Palm Beach County, specifically the Village of Wellington, the 'Equestrian Capital of the world.' The Tourist Development Council is proud to highlight these extraordinary female athletes and share their stories on The Palm Beaches TV.

"Women in Polo: The Palm Beaches" profiles six inspiring women who are changing the face of the sport, beginning with the late, great Sunny Hale, a polo pioneer and the first woman to win the U.S. Open Polo Championship. Viewers will meet Dawn Jones, a polo patron and advocate for female players (and wife of Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones), as well as Pamela Flanagan, a young, polo-playing lawyer who rescues horses and transforms them into polo ponies. The show also takes an in-depth look at the exciting lives of two U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassadors: Hope Arellano, a young polo phenom, and Ashley Busch, fashion designer, model and wife of NASCAR Superstar Kurt Busch. The show takes a detour outside Palm Beach County to meet Shariah Harris, a young woman from Philadelphia's Work To Ride program, who is defying the odds by earning a full scholarship to play polo at Cornell University, and making history as the first African American woman to play in a high goal polo tournament.

"I want to thank U.S. Polo Assn. for creating the 'Women in Polo' project to help raise awareness about women in the sport of polo, its history, those who currently play the sport, and its potential to grow in the future," said Dawn Jones. "I was honored to offer my perspective as an active female polo player, highly interested in seeing women's polo become more efficiently and professionally organized for the next generation."

"I am very honored to be one of the featured women in this show," said Shariah Harris. "My introduction to the sport of polo and my journey, through the Work to Ride program, has been very unique. However, I feel that the best journeys are sometimes the ones that are a bit unconventional. And hopefully, my story and the stories of the other amazing women featured on this show can inspire other women to pick up the sport, no matter their backgrounds."

U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7B and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide. Recently ranked 4th largest sports licensor and 36th overall in License Global magazine's 2019 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball Association.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal $1M prize money series played on U.S. Polo Assn. Field.

About TDC and The Palm Beaches TV

The Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council (TDC) grows the local economy through the managed investments in marketing, promotion, investments in beaches, a convention center, two Spring training baseball stadiums and The Palm Beaches TV. The Palm Beaches TV, the first-ever TDC channel, offers 24/7 content featuring the best destinations, attractions and experiences in Palm Beach County. Available on Roku, via mobile app and as a designated channel in 2,700 hotel rooms throughout the county, the channel connects visitors and locals to what they can do, see and explore in The Palm Beaches.

About KO-MAR Productions

KO-MAR Productions is a leading full-service video production company with professional directors, shooters and editors who are experts in visual storytelling. Since 1980, KO-MAR has been consistently delivering industry-leading work for a wide range of loyal and satisfied clients. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, KO-MAR utilizes a beautiful state-of-the-art facility and studio resulting in innovative design and creativity. In a world of constantly changing technology, KO-MAR continues to be a leader challenging the boundaries of entertaining and informative video production.

For further information contact:

Stacey Kovalsky – Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.954-673-1331 – Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Shannon Stilson – Senior Director, Marketing

Phone +001.561.227.6994 – Email: sstilson@uspagl.com

Visit our website at www.uspoloassnglobal.com

INSTAGRAM: @USPOLOASSN

Related Images

polo-player-ashley-busch.jpg

Polo Player_ Ashley Busch

Women in Polo _The Palm Beaches

Related Links

Women In Polo Teaser (:60)

SOURCE USPA Global Licensing Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uspoloassnglobal.com

