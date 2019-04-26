U.S. Polo Assn. to Outfit USA Team for Historic 2019 Westchester Cup Against England as the Oldest Rivalry in Polo Returns to the United States at International Polo Club Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL), the official licensing arm and national broadcaster of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announced that U.S. Polo Assn. will once again be the official apparel outfitter for the USA Team as they compete against the Flannels England team in the historic 2019 Westchester Cup. The professional men's event, scheduled for April 28 at 3 p.m., will be held on the U.S. Polo Assn. Field at International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC), as well as live-streamed on the USPA Polo Network at www.uspolo.org.

The Westchester Cup was first played in 1886 and has been played 18 times throughout its history, only five of which have taken place since World War II. Last year's game was played at the historical Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England, where the Flannels England team won in front of a standing-room-only crowd. However, the shift this year to the United States and the U.S. Polo Assn. Field at IPC is expected to provide added incentive for a very talented and motivated USA Team.

"We are very honored to once again outfit the USA Team for the 2019 Westchester Cup. This historic event ignites a sense of national pride for the players, as well as all those who attend the game or watch the live-stream," noted J. Michael Prince, USPAGL President and CEO. "We are excited to have this year's game not just back in the United States but hosted on the U.S. Polo Assn. Field. We'll be there cheering them on with every goal."

This year, the USPA will field a 22-goal team, consisting of Mike Azzaro (6), Jared Zenni (6), "Peke" Gonzalez (6) and Geronimo Obregon (4). Julio Arellano (8) is the USA Team's coach, and Jeff Blake (6), Costi Caset (6) and Tommy Collingwood (5) will serve as alternates. Representing Flannels England, also at 22 goals, will be Tommy Beresford (6), Ollie Cudmore (6), Henry Porter (3) and Jack Richardson (7).

The USA currently holds the advantage for the most tournament wins (10-8) but hasn't hoisted the cup high since 1992, when John Gobin, Owen Reinhart, Adam Snow and Rob Walton captured the win in a thrilling double overtime victory.

The Junior Westchester Cup was played on April 20, with the USA Junior Team defeating the England Junior Team 6-4 in a closely contested game. Competing on the USA Junior Team were Bayne Bossom (2), Timmy Dutta (2), Lucas Escobar (1.5) and Olivia Uechtritz (0), all handsomely outfitted by U.S. Polo Assn. The England Junior team included Will Harper (2), Milly Hine (1), Ned Hine (2) and Molly Swain-Grainger (1). This was the second year in a row that the USA Junior Team won the Junior Westchester Cup.

"This could be our year," noted USPA CEO Bob Puetz. "Our USA Junior Team extended their winning streak after last week's impressive victory over England in the Junior Westchester Cup, building momentum for the Men's USA Team. With the game being held on the U.S. Polo Assn. Field at IPC, it should give us the psychological edge. There's truly nothing like playing on your 'home turf.'"

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7B and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Additionally, USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and fans around the world.

