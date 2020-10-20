U.S. Polo Assn. Welcomes Morehouse College and University of Kentucky to Collegiate Partnership Program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), will once again outfit competitive collegiate polo players through its nationwide Collegiate Partnership Program (CPP). This season, the sport-inspired global brand welcomes its first HBCU to the program, Morehouse College, as well as the University of Kentucky. Over forty teams annually participate from schools that span from east to west coast, small and large enrollments, and state schools to the Ivy League.

The Partnership involves U.S. Polo Assn. providing collegiate polo teams with branded face covers, performance jerseys, game whites, gear bags, along with a financial donation. In turn, the players wear official U.S. Polo Assn. gear while practicing on the polo fields as well as during campus life whether that be virtual or in-person. U.S. Polo Assn. has continued to support these amazing college polo teams and student athletes even as activities have been limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"As the official brand of the United States Polo Association, it's an honor to partner with these amazing student athletes, particularly during these difficult times for sports and colleges. They not only represent the future of the sport of polo but are the future leaders and visionaries of America," explains USPAGL President and CEO, J. Michael Prince. "We couldn't be more thrilled to add Morehouse College and the University of Kentucky to our Collegiate Partnership Program."

"Being a part of the U.S. Polo Assn. Collegiate Polo Program is great exposure for us as students, as well as for our team and our school as we continue to play and promote the sport this season," said Jayson Palmer, a senior at Morehouse College studying Biology and Public Health. "As the first HBCU school to join the program, we look forward to proudly wearing our U.S. Polo Assn. gear and living up to the U.S. Polo Assn. core values."

There is no doubt that Covid-19 has hit sports teams and universities hard from both an academic and athletic perspective. While some schools have not re-opened in person or have opted to keep contact sports sidelined this year, the need to keep student athletes practicing and working together is critical to their development and advancement on and off the field.

"The UK polo team is thrilled to partner with U.S. Polo Assn. this year and to proudly represent the brand both on and off the field. This is an exciting opportunity for the club, and one that we feel will be beneficial for everyone involved," said Federico Puyana, President of the University of Kentucky Polo Club. "We know this is just the beginning of something great for our Team and for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand."

Notes Carlucho Arellano, executive director of the United States Polo Association (USPA), "Student athletes need support now more than ever and the USPA is proud to have our U.S. Polo Assn. brand partner with these schools. While this year is unlike any other with less schools playing and practicing on college grounds, we are thrilled to have Morehouse College and University of Kentucky as astounding additions to our polo roster as we look to expand our list of schools for years to come."

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor and 38th overall in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors", U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as National Football League, and National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL's subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment, also manages Global PoloTV and global broadcasts that bring more awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

