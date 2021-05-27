U.S. Polyester Textured Yarn Producers Applaud U.S. Department of Commerce's Affirmative Preliminary Antidumping Duty Determinations on Imports of Polyester Textured Yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce Department") announced that imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are being unfairly sold below their fair value in the United States at the following margins.

Polyester Textured Yarn Imports from Indonesia Producer/Exporter Preliminary

Dumping Rate (%) PT. Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk 9.20 PT Polyfin Canggih 26.07 (AFA) Mutu Gading 7.45 All Others 8.71

Polyester Textured Yarn Imports from Malaysia Producer/Exporter Preliminary

Dumping Rate (%) Recron (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. 17.35 All Others 17.35

Polyester Textured Yarn Imports from Thailand Producer/Exporter Preliminary

Dumping Rate (%) Jong Stit Co., Ltd. 56.08 Sunflag Thailand Ltd. 14.80 All Others 14.80

Polyester Textured Yarn Imports from Vietnam Producer/Exporter Preliminary

Dumping Rate (%) Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation 2.67 Nam Viet Produce Polyester Co., Ltd. 22.82 (AFA) Vietnam-wide/All Others Rate 22.82

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will now begin collecting antidumping duties (AD) in the amount equal to the dumping cash deposits rates for imports from each country. Importers will be required to post duty deposits at these AD rates on the date the preliminary determinations are published in the Federal Register (in approximately one week). These deposits will be collected until the Commerce Department and U.S. International Trade Commission ("USITC") conclude their investigations later this year. At that time, the duties could change.

Imports of polyester textured yarn from China and India are currently subject to significant double- and triple-digit AD and countervailing duties as a result of prior investigations that concluded in January 2020.

Background

Two major U.S. synthetic yarn producers – Unifi Manufacturing, Inc. and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, America – filed petitions with the Commerce Department and the USITC in October 2020 alleging that dumped imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are causing material injury to the domestic industry. The Commerce Department initiated the investigations in November 2020, and the USITC preliminarily determined in December 2020 that imports from the four countries are causing injury to the U.S. domestic industry.

The product covered by the investigation, polyester textured yarn, is synthetic multifilament yarn that is manufactured from polyester (polyethylene terephthalate). Polyester textured yarn is produced through a texturing process, which imparts special properties to the filaments of the yarn, including stretch, bulk, strength, moisture absorption, insulation, and the appearance of a natural fiber. This scope includes all forms of polyester textured yarn, regardless of surface texture or appearance, yarn density and thickness (as measured in denier), number of filaments, number of plies, finish (luster), cross section, color, dye method, texturing method, or packing method (such as spindles, tubes, or beams).

The merchandise subject to this investigation is properly classified under subheadings 5402.33.3000 and 5402.33.6000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Although the HTSUS subheadings are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the merchandise is dispositive.

The petitioning companies are represented by Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

