US Polystyrene Resin Demand to Rise 0.6% Yearly in Volume Terms to 2022

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for polystyrene resin is forecast to rise 0.6% annually in volume terms through 2022, according to Polystyrene: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from gains in the production of foodservice disposables, building products, appliances, electronics, electrical equipment, and non-wood furniture. However, further demand gains will be limited by rising substitution with more environmentally friendly resins such as polylactic acid (PLA). Ongoing competition with other resins and materials, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and paper, will also continue to restrain polystyrene resin demand. Finally, municipal bans on single-use polystyrene foam used for products such as disposable drinking cups and food takeout containers will also limit gains to some extent.

In value terms, polystyrene demand is projected to rise 2.8% yearly to 2022. Gains will reflect slight advances in volume terms and 2.1% per annum expected growth in prices.

These and other key insights are featured in Polystyrene: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US polystyrene resin demand and shipments in pounds and demand in nominal US dollars at the producer level. Total demand in pounds is segmented by form in terms of:

crystal (solid)

rubber-modified

expanded

Total demand in pounds is also segmented by market as follows:

consumer and institutional

packaging

building products

electrical and electronic

other markets such as furniture and furnishings, industrial machinery, and transportation

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

Recycled polystyrene resin is excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of polystyrene resin are excluded from demand and trade figures.

