U.S. Postal Service Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary With Commemorative Initiatives and Merchandise

News provided byU.S. Postal Service
Jun 11, 2026, 13:00 ET
WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service is proud to join in the celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary. To honor this milestone, the Postal Service is encouraging customers to visit the many Post Offices from 1776* that are still open today, and explore other opportunities to celebrate.
For 250 years, the Postal Service — one of the country's most trusted public institutions — has connected communities, supported commerce, and served every American household in every community across the nation.
Ways to join in the country's 250th Anniversary Celebration
- Initiatives at select historical Post Offices: Visit historical Post Offices whose operations date back to 1776, and take part in local offerings and initiatives such as community art displays and local stamp dedications.
- Merchandise: Explore a range of themed merchandise available online at The Postal Store and in person at participating Post Offices nationwide.
- Collectibles: Buy a commemorative cachet (collectors' envelope with special artwork, a stamp and cancellation) at participating Post Office locations or order online at The Postal Store while supplies last.
- Forever stamps: Purchase Forever stamps related to the nation's 250th anniversary, available at The Postal Store on usps.com, and in person at select Post Offices nationwide.
- Declaration of Independence (July 4, 2026): This pane of 20 collectible stamps honors the Declaration of Independence, which in 1776, gave powerful voice to a bold idea – that government exists to serve the people. The first-day-of-issue event will be held July 4 in Philadelphia.
- American Icons (2026): Curated by legendary American designer Ralph Lauren, the collection of 13 commemorative stamps was issued on June 9 to celebrate our shared national values and the enduring spirit that has defined the American experience for more than two centuries.
- Treasures of the Revolutionary Era (2026): A prestige booklet of 20 stamps showcasing significant artifacts from this pivotal time.
- Bald Eagle: From Hatchling to Adult (2026): A set of stamps honoring the American national bird, featuring lifelike illustrations of bald eagles.
- Figures of the American Revolution (2026): A pane of 25 stamps featuring key individuals whose vision and actions defined the Revolution, ranging from famous figures like George Washington and Benjamin Franklin to lesser-known heroes like James Armistead and Deborah Sampson.
- Battlefields of the American Revolution (2025): A pane of 15 stamps highlighting the key battles of Lexington and Concord, Bunker Hill, Trenton, Saratoga, and Yorktown.
- First Continental Congress, 1774 (2024): A special Forever stamp commemorating the 250th anniversary of the historic meeting at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia.
- Declaration of Independence (July 4, 2026): This pane of 20 collectible stamps honors the Declaration of Independence, which in 1776, gave powerful voice to a bold idea – that government exists to serve the people. The first-day-of-issue event will be held July 4 in Philadelphia.
- Stamp-inspired memorabilia: In addition to the 250th-related Forever Stamps, acquire related memorabilia items that include oversized postcards, portfolios, and collectible booklet sets.
- National postmark: Enjoy the cancellation honoring the 250th anniversary featured on letter mail processed from July to August.
- Specially designed Priority Mail shipping supplies: Mail and ship with pride using themed Priority Mail envelopes and boxes while supplies last — available at Post Offices beginning in early July.
- Patriotic collection boxes: At 30 sites in 24 cities that are tied to events of our nation's founding, see decorated blue collection boxes ready to receive your mail.
The U.S. Postal Service, older than the country itself, concludes its own 250-year celebration this July. The organization is working with Freedom 250 and America 250 to engage customers and communities in honoring our nation's anniversary, while at the same time looking forward to a vibrant future.
Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
*Post Offices open today that were in operation in 1776
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Albany, NY Station
30 Old Karner Road
Albany, NY 12288-9998
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Elkton Post Office
137 W. Main St.
Elkton, MD 21921
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Alexandria, VA Station
1100 Wythe Street
Alexandria, VA 22313-9998
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Fairfield, CT Station
1300 Post Road, Suite 5
Fairfield, CT 06824-9998
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Annapolis, MD Station
60 West Street, Suite 101
Annapolis, MD 21401-9998
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Fredericksburg, VA Station
600 Princess Anne Street
Fredericksburg, VA 22401-9998
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Aylett, VA
56 Mill Road
Aylett, VA 23009-9998
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Georgetown, SC Station
1101 Charlotte Street
Georgetown, SC 29440-9998
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Baltimore, MD Station
900 East Fayette Street, Room 118
Baltimore, MD 21233-9715
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Hampton, VA Station
809 Aberdeen Road
Hampton, VA 23670-9702
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Bath, NC Station
415 Carteret Street
Bath, NC 27808-9998
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Hartford, CT Station
141 Weston Street
Hartford, CT 06101-9998
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Bladensburg, MD Station
4921 Tilden Road
Bladensburg, MD 20710-9998
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Ipswich, MA Station
27 Market Street
Ipswich, MA 01938-9998
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Boston, MA Station
25 Dorchester Avenue Room 1
Boston, MA 02205-9761
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Lancaster, PA Station
1400 Harrisburg Pike
Lancaster, PA 17604-9992
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Bristol, PA Station
699 Beaver Street
Bristol, PA 19007-9998
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Marblehead, MA Station
27 Smith Street
Marblehead, MA 01945-9998
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Charleston, SC Station
83 Broad Street
Charleston, SC 29401-9998
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Middletown, CT Station
11 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457-9998
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Charlestown, MD Station
241 Market Street
Charlestown, MD 21914-9998
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New Bern, NC Station
1851 South Glenburnie Road
New Bern, NC 28562-5268
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Chester, PA Station
400 Edgmont Avenue
Chester, PA 19013-9998
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New Brunswick, NJ Station
86 Bayard Street
New Brunswick, NJ 08901-2169
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Chestertown, MD Station
104 Spring Avenue
Chestertown, MD 21620-9998
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New Castle, DE Station
501 Delaware Street
New Castle, DE 19720-9998
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Dumfries, VA Station
17949 Main Street
Dumfries, VA 22026-9998
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New Haven, CT Station
50 Brewery Street
New Haven, CT 06511-5925
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East Greenwich, RI Station
5775 Post Road
East Greenwich, RI 02818-9998
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New London, CT Station
27 Masonic Street, Suite 1
New London, CT 06320-9998
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Easton, MD Station
116 East Dover Street
Easton, MD 21601-9998
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New York, NY Station
421 8th Avenue
New York, NY 10001-9998
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Edenton, NC Station
100 North Broad Street
Edenton, NC 27932-9998
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Newburyport, MA Station
61 Pleasant Street
Newburyport, MA 01950-9998
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Elizabeth, NJ Station
310 North Broad Street
Elizabeth, NJ 07208-9998
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Newark, NJ Station
2 Federal Square
Newark, NJ 07102-9998
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Newport, RI Station
320 Thames Street, Suite 1
Newport, RI 02840-9998
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Suffolk, VA Station
445 North Main Street
Suffolk, VA 23434-9998
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Norfolk, VA Station
600 Church Street
Norfolk, VA 23501-9943
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Trenton, NJ Station
680 US Highway 130
Trenton, NJ 08650-9998
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Petersburg, VA Station
29 Franklin Street
Petersburg, VA 23803-9997
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Upper Marlboro, MD Station
14605 Elm Street
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772-9998
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Philadelphia, PA Station
2970 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104-5002
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Urbanna, VA Station
251 Virginia Street
Urbanna, VA 23175-9998
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Port Royal, VA Station
602 Main Street
Port Royal, VA 22535-9998
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Warren, RI Station
53 Child Street
Warren, RI 02885-9998
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Portland, ME Station
125 Forest Avenue
Portland, ME 04101-9998
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Westerly, RI Station
110 Tom Harvey Road
Westerly, RI 02891-9998
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Portsmouth, NH Station
345 Heritage Avenue, Unit 100
Portsmouth, NH 03801-9995
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Williamsburg, VA Station
425 North Boundary Street
Williamsburg, VA 23185-9998
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Princeton, NJ Station
213 Carnegie Center
Princeton, NJ 08540-9998
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Wilmington, DE Station
3911 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803-9997
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Providence, RI Station
24 Corliss Street, Room 100
Providence, RI 02904-2477
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Wilmington, NC Station
152 North Front Street
Wilmington, NC 28401-3925
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Salem, MA Station
2 Margin Street
Salem, MA 01970-9998
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Woodbridge, NJ Station
60 Main Street
Woodbridge, NJ 07095-9998
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Savannah, GA Station
2 North Fahm Street, Room 1A
Savannah, GA 31401-9998
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Worcester, MA Station
4 East Central Street
Worcester, MA 01613-9998
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Smithfield, VA Station
234 Main Street
Smithfield, VA 23430-9998
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Yorktown, VA Station
126 Ballard Street
Yorktown, VA 23690-9998
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Springfield, MA Station
1883 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01101-9998
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Stamford, CT Station
47 West Avenue, Room 334
Stamford, CT 06910-9997
Contact: Cathy Purcell
[email protected]
usps.com/news
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
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