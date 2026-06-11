U.S. Postal Service Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary With Commemorative Initiatives and Merchandise

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U.S. Postal Service

Jun 11, 2026, 13:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service is proud to join in the celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary. To honor this milestone, the Postal Service is encouraging customers to visit the many Post Offices from 1776* that are still open today, and explore other opportunities to celebrate.

For 250 years, the Postal Service — one of the country's most trusted public institutions — has connected communities, supported commerce, and served every American household in every community across the nation.

Ways to join in the country's 250th Anniversary Celebration

  • Initiatives at select historical Post Offices: Visit historical Post Offices whose operations date back to 1776, and take part in local offerings and initiatives such as community art displays and local stamp dedications.

  • Merchandise: Explore a range of themed merchandise available online at The Postal Store and in person at participating Post Offices nationwide.

  • Collectibles: Buy a commemorative cachet (collectors' envelope with special artwork, a stamp and cancellation) at participating Post Office locations or order online at The Postal Store while supplies last.  

  • Forever stamps: Purchase Forever stamps related to the nation's 250th anniversary, available at The Postal Store on usps.com, and in person at select Post Offices nationwide.

    • Declaration of Independence (July 4, 2026): This pane of 20 collectible stamps honors the Declaration of Independence, which in 1776, gave powerful voice to a bold idea – that government exists to serve the people. The first-day-of-issue event will be held July 4 in Philadelphia.

    • American Icons (2026): Curated by legendary American designer Ralph Lauren, the collection of 13 commemorative stamps was issued on June 9 to celebrate our shared national values and the enduring spirit that has defined the American experience for more than two centuries.

    • Treasures of the Revolutionary Era (2026): A prestige booklet of 20 stamps showcasing significant artifacts from this pivotal time.

    • Bald Eagle: From Hatchling to Adult (2026): A set of stamps honoring the American national bird, featuring lifelike illustrations of bald eagles.

    • Figures of the American Revolution (2026): A pane of 25 stamps featuring key individuals whose vision and actions defined the Revolution, ranging from famous figures like George Washington and Benjamin Franklin to lesser-known heroes like James Armistead and Deborah Sampson.

    • Battlefields of the American Revolution (2025): A pane of 15 stamps highlighting the key battles of Lexington and Concord, Bunker Hill, Trenton, Saratoga, and Yorktown.

    • First Continental Congress, 1774 (2024): A special Forever stamp commemorating the 250th anniversary of the historic meeting at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia.

  • Stamp-inspired memorabilia: In addition to the 250th-related Forever Stamps, acquire related memorabilia items that include oversized postcards, portfolios, and collectible booklet sets.

  • National postmark: Enjoy the cancellation honoring the 250th anniversary featured on letter mail processed from July to August.

  • Specially designed Priority Mail shipping supplies: Mail and ship with pride using themed Priority Mail envelopes and boxes while supplies last — available at Post Offices beginning in early July.

  • Patriotic collection boxes: At 30 sites in 24 cities that are tied to events of our nation's founding, see decorated blue collection boxes ready to receive your mail.

The U.S. Postal Service, older than the country itself, concludes its own 250-year celebration this July. The organization is working with Freedom 250 and America 250 to engage customers and communities in honoring our nation's anniversary, while at the same time looking forward to a vibrant future.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

*Post Offices open today that were in operation in 1776

Albany, NY Station

30 Old Karner Road

Albany, NY 12288-9998

Elkton Post Office

137 W. Main St.

Elkton, MD 21921

Alexandria, VA Station

1100 Wythe Street

Alexandria, VA 22313-9998

Fairfield, CT Station

1300 Post Road, Suite 5

Fairfield, CT 06824-9998

Annapolis, MD Station

60 West Street, Suite 101

Annapolis, MD 21401-9998

Fredericksburg, VA Station

600 Princess Anne Street

Fredericksburg, VA 22401-9998

Aylett, VA

56 Mill Road

Aylett, VA 23009-9998

Georgetown, SC Station

1101 Charlotte Street

Georgetown, SC 29440-9998

Baltimore, MD Station

900 East Fayette Street, Room 118

Baltimore, MD 21233-9715

Hampton, VA Station

809 Aberdeen Road

Hampton, VA 23670-9702

Bath, NC Station

415 Carteret Street

Bath, NC 27808-9998

Hartford, CT Station

141 Weston Street

Hartford, CT 06101-9998

Bladensburg, MD Station

4921 Tilden Road

Bladensburg, MD 20710-9998

Ipswich, MA Station

27 Market Street

Ipswich, MA 01938-9998

Boston, MA Station

25 Dorchester Avenue Room 1

Boston, MA 02205-9761

Lancaster, PA Station

1400 Harrisburg Pike

Lancaster, PA 17604-9992

Bristol, PA Station

699 Beaver Street

Bristol, PA 19007-9998

Marblehead, MA Station

27 Smith Street

Marblehead, MA 01945-9998

Charleston, SC Station

83 Broad Street

Charleston, SC 29401-9998

Middletown, CT Station

11 Silver Street

Middletown, CT 06457-9998

Charlestown, MD Station

241 Market Street

Charlestown, MD 21914-9998

New Bern, NC Station

1851 South Glenburnie Road

New Bern, NC 28562-5268

Chester, PA Station

400 Edgmont Avenue

Chester, PA 19013-9998

New Brunswick, NJ Station

86 Bayard Street

New Brunswick, NJ 08901-2169

Chestertown, MD Station

104 Spring Avenue

Chestertown, MD 21620-9998

New Castle, DE Station

501 Delaware Street

New Castle, DE 19720-9998

Dumfries, VA Station

17949 Main Street

Dumfries, VA 22026-9998

New Haven, CT Station

50 Brewery Street

New Haven, CT 06511-5925

East Greenwich, RI Station

5775 Post Road

East Greenwich, RI 02818-9998

New London, CT Station

27 Masonic Street, Suite 1

New London, CT 06320-9998

Easton, MD Station

116 East Dover Street

Easton, MD 21601-9998

New York, NY Station

421 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10001-9998

Edenton, NC Station

100 North Broad Street

Edenton, NC 27932-9998

Newburyport, MA Station

61 Pleasant Street

Newburyport, MA 01950-9998

Elizabeth, NJ Station

310 North Broad Street

Elizabeth, NJ 07208-9998

Newark, NJ Station

2 Federal Square

Newark, NJ 07102-9998

Newport, RI Station

320 Thames Street, Suite 1

Newport, RI 02840-9998

Suffolk, VA Station

445 North Main Street

Suffolk, VA 23434-9998

Norfolk, VA Station

600 Church Street

Norfolk, VA 23501-9943

Trenton, NJ Station

680 US Highway 130

Trenton, NJ 08650-9998

Petersburg, VA Station

29 Franklin Street

Petersburg, VA 23803-9997

Upper Marlboro, MD Station

14605 Elm Street

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772-9998

Philadelphia, PA Station

2970 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104-5002

Urbanna, VA Station

251 Virginia Street

Urbanna, VA 23175-9998

Port Royal, VA Station

602 Main Street

Port Royal, VA 22535-9998

Warren, RI Station

53 Child Street

Warren, RI 02885-9998

Portland, ME Station

125 Forest Avenue

Portland, ME 04101-9998

Westerly, RI Station

110 Tom Harvey Road

Westerly, RI 02891-9998

Portsmouth, NH Station

345 Heritage Avenue, Unit 100

Portsmouth, NH 03801-9995

Williamsburg, VA Station

425 North Boundary Street

Williamsburg, VA 23185-9998

Princeton, NJ Station

213 Carnegie Center

Princeton, NJ 08540-9998

Wilmington, DE Station

3911 Concord Pike

Wilmington, DE 19803-9997

Providence, RI Station

24 Corliss Street, Room 100

Providence, RI 02904-2477

Wilmington, NC Station

152 North Front Street

Wilmington, NC 28401-3925

Salem, MA Station

2 Margin Street

Salem, MA 01970-9998

Woodbridge, NJ Station

60 Main Street

Woodbridge, NJ 07095-9998

Savannah, GA Station

2 North Fahm Street, Room 1A

Savannah, GA 31401-9998

Worcester, MA Station

4 East Central Street

Worcester, MA 01613-9998

Smithfield, VA Station

234 Main Street

Smithfield, VA 23430-9998

Yorktown, VA Station

126 Ballard Street

Yorktown, VA 23690-9998

Springfield, MA Station

1883 Main Street

Springfield, MA 01101-9998

Stamford, CT Station

47 West Avenue, Room 334

Stamford, CT 06910-9997

Contact: Cathy Purcell
[email protected]
usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

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