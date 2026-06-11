U.S. Postal Service Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary With Commemorative Initiatives and Merchandise

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service is proud to join in the celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary. To honor this milestone, the Postal Service is encouraging customers to visit the many Post Offices from 1776* that are still open today, and explore other opportunities to celebrate.

For 250 years, the Postal Service — one of the country's most trusted public institutions — has connected communities, supported commerce, and served every American household in every community across the nation.

Ways to join in the country's 250th Anniversary Celebration

Initiatives at select historical Post Offices: Visit historical Post Offices whose operations date back to 1776, and take part in local offerings and initiatives such as community art displays and local stamp dedications.





Visit historical Post Offices whose operations date back to 1776, and take part in local offerings and initiatives such as community art displays and local stamp dedications. Merchandise: Explore a range of themed merchandise available online at The Postal Store and in person at participating Post Offices nationwide.





Explore a range of themed merchandise available online at and in person at participating Post Offices nationwide. Collectibles: Buy a commemorative cachet (collectors' envelope with special artwork, a stamp and cancellation) at participating Post Office locations or order online at The Postal Store while supplies last.





Buy a commemorative cachet (collectors' envelope with special artwork, a stamp and cancellation) at participating Post Office locations or order online at while supplies last. Forever stamps: Purchase Forever stamps related to the nation's 250th anniversary, available at The Postal Store on usps.com, and in person at select Post Offices nationwide.



Declaration of Independence (July 4, 2026): This pane of 20 collectible stamps honors the Declaration of Independence, which in 1776, gave powerful voice to a bold idea – that government exists to serve the people. The first-day-of-issue event will be held July 4 in Philadelphia.



American Icons (2026): Curated by legendary American designer Ralph Lauren, the collection of 13 commemorative stamps was issued on June 9 to celebrate our shared national values and the enduring spirit that has defined the American experience for more than two centuries.



Treasures of the Revolutionary Era (2026): A prestige booklet of 20 stamps showcasing significant artifacts from this pivotal time.



Bald Eagle: From Hatchling to Adult (2026): A set of stamps honoring the American national bird, featuring lifelike illustrations of bald eagles.



Figures of the American Revolution (2026): A pane of 25 stamps featuring key individuals whose vision and actions defined the Revolution, ranging from famous figures like George Washington and Benjamin Franklin to lesser-known heroes like James Armistead and Deborah Sampson.



Battlefields of the American Revolution (2025): A pane of 15 stamps highlighting the key battles of Lexington and Concord, Bunker Hill, Trenton, Saratoga, and Yorktown.



First Continental Congress, 1774 (2024): A special Forever stamp commemorating the 250th anniversary of the historic meeting at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia.





Purchase Forever stamps related to the nation's 250th anniversary, available at on usps.com, and in person at select Post Offices nationwide. Stamp-inspired memorabilia: In addition to the 250th-related Forever Stamps, acquire related memorabilia items that include oversized postcards, portfolios, and collectible booklet sets.





In addition to the 250th-related Forever Stamps, that include oversized postcards, portfolios, and collectible booklet sets. National postmark: Enjoy the cancellation honoring the 250th anniversary featured on letter mail processed from July to August.





Enjoy the cancellation honoring the 250th anniversary featured on letter mail processed from July to August. Specially designed Priority Mail shipping supplies: Mail and ship with pride using themed Priority Mail envelopes and boxes while supplies last — available at Post Offices beginning in early July.





Mail and ship with pride using themed Priority Mail envelopes and boxes while supplies last — available at Post Offices beginning in early July. Patriotic collection boxes: At 30 sites in 24 cities that are tied to events of our nation's founding, see decorated blue collection boxes ready to receive your mail.

The U.S. Postal Service, older than the country itself, concludes its own 250-year celebration this July. The organization is working with Freedom 250 and America 250 to engage customers and communities in honoring our nation's anniversary, while at the same time looking forward to a vibrant future.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

*Post Offices open today that were in operation in 1776

Albany, NY Station 30 Old Karner Road Albany, NY 12288-9998 Elkton Post Office 137 W. Main St. Elkton, MD 21921 Alexandria, VA Station 1100 Wythe Street Alexandria, VA 22313-9998 Fairfield, CT Station 1300 Post Road, Suite 5 Fairfield, CT 06824-9998 Annapolis, MD Station 60 West Street, Suite 101 Annapolis, MD 21401-9998 Fredericksburg, VA Station 600 Princess Anne Street Fredericksburg, VA 22401-9998 Aylett, VA 56 Mill Road Aylett, VA 23009-9998 Georgetown, SC Station 1101 Charlotte Street Georgetown, SC 29440-9998 Baltimore, MD Station 900 East Fayette Street, Room 118 Baltimore, MD 21233-9715 Hampton, VA Station 809 Aberdeen Road Hampton, VA 23670-9702 Bath, NC Station 415 Carteret Street Bath, NC 27808-9998 Hartford, CT Station 141 Weston Street Hartford, CT 06101-9998 Bladensburg, MD Station 4921 Tilden Road Bladensburg, MD 20710-9998 Ipswich, MA Station 27 Market Street Ipswich, MA 01938-9998 Boston, MA Station 25 Dorchester Avenue Room 1 Boston, MA 02205-9761 Lancaster, PA Station 1400 Harrisburg Pike Lancaster, PA 17604-9992 Bristol, PA Station 699 Beaver Street Bristol, PA 19007-9998 Marblehead, MA Station 27 Smith Street Marblehead, MA 01945-9998 Charleston, SC Station 83 Broad Street Charleston, SC 29401-9998 Middletown, CT Station 11 Silver Street Middletown, CT 06457-9998 Charlestown, MD Station 241 Market Street Charlestown, MD 21914-9998 New Bern, NC Station 1851 South Glenburnie Road New Bern, NC 28562-5268 Chester, PA Station 400 Edgmont Avenue Chester, PA 19013-9998 New Brunswick, NJ Station 86 Bayard Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901-2169 Chestertown, MD Station 104 Spring Avenue Chestertown, MD 21620-9998 New Castle, DE Station 501 Delaware Street New Castle, DE 19720-9998 Dumfries, VA Station 17949 Main Street Dumfries, VA 22026-9998 New Haven, CT Station 50 Brewery Street New Haven, CT 06511-5925 East Greenwich, RI Station 5775 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818-9998 New London, CT Station 27 Masonic Street, Suite 1 New London, CT 06320-9998 Easton, MD Station 116 East Dover Street Easton, MD 21601-9998 New York, NY Station 421 8th Avenue New York, NY 10001-9998 Edenton, NC Station 100 North Broad Street Edenton, NC 27932-9998 Newburyport, MA Station 61 Pleasant Street Newburyport, MA 01950-9998 Elizabeth, NJ Station 310 North Broad Street Elizabeth, NJ 07208-9998 Newark, NJ Station 2 Federal Square Newark, NJ 07102-9998 Newport, RI Station 320 Thames Street, Suite 1 Newport, RI 02840-9998 Suffolk, VA Station 445 North Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434-9998 Norfolk, VA Station 600 Church Street Norfolk, VA 23501-9943 Trenton, NJ Station 680 US Highway 130 Trenton, NJ 08650-9998 Petersburg, VA Station 29 Franklin Street Petersburg, VA 23803-9997 Upper Marlboro, MD Station 14605 Elm Street Upper Marlboro, MD 20772-9998 Philadelphia, PA Station 2970 Market Street Philadelphia, PA 19104-5002 Urbanna, VA Station 251 Virginia Street Urbanna, VA 23175-9998 Port Royal, VA Station 602 Main Street Port Royal, VA 22535-9998 Warren, RI Station 53 Child Street Warren, RI 02885-9998 Portland, ME Station 125 Forest Avenue Portland, ME 04101-9998 Westerly, RI Station 110 Tom Harvey Road Westerly, RI 02891-9998 Portsmouth, NH Station 345 Heritage Avenue, Unit 100 Portsmouth, NH 03801-9995 Williamsburg, VA Station 425 North Boundary Street Williamsburg, VA 23185-9998 Princeton, NJ Station 213 Carnegie Center Princeton, NJ 08540-9998 Wilmington, DE Station 3911 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803-9997 Providence, RI Station 24 Corliss Street, Room 100 Providence, RI 02904-2477 Wilmington, NC Station 152 North Front Street Wilmington, NC 28401-3925 Salem, MA Station 2 Margin Street Salem, MA 01970-9998 Woodbridge, NJ Station 60 Main Street Woodbridge, NJ 07095-9998 Savannah, GA Station 2 North Fahm Street, Room 1A Savannah, GA 31401-9998 Worcester, MA Station 4 East Central Street Worcester, MA 01613-9998 Smithfield, VA Station 234 Main Street Smithfield, VA 23430-9998 Yorktown, VA Station 126 Ballard Street Yorktown, VA 23690-9998 Springfield, MA Station 1883 Main Street Springfield, MA 01101-9998

Stamford, CT Station 47 West Avenue, Room 334 Stamford, CT 06910-9997



Contact: Cathy Purcell

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service