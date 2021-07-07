U.S. Postal Service Honors Raven Story with Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service will unveil the Raven Story Forever Stamp at the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau, AK.

Merging traditional artwork with modern design touches, this stamp depicts one of many stories about Raven, a figure of great significance to the Indigenous people of the northern Northwest Coast, part of the area that ranges from Southeast Alaska through coastal British Columbia and south into Washington state.

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #RavenStoryStamp and #NativeAmericanRavenStory.

The Raven Story stamps can be preordered at USPS.com.

The story behind the stamp will also be featured on the U.S. Postal Service Facebook and Twitter pages, posting at 5 p.m. ET on July 30, 2021. A pictorial postmark of the designated first-day-of-issue city, Juneau, is available at usps.com/shopstamps.