U.S. Postal Service to Issue Classic Santa Stamps this Christmas

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- It's beginning to look like a classic Christmas! This October, the Postal Service will ring in the 2018 holiday season with four Sparkling Holidays stamps featuring character-rich close-ups of Santa Claus.

The Santa images are from Haddon Sundblom paintings created for The Coca-Cola Company holiday advertisements that ran from the 1940s through the early 1960s. Sundblom, a famed commercial artist, depicted a rosy-cheeked, smiling, grandfatherly man in a red suit that came to embody the very essence of "Santa."

The U.S Postal Service will ring in the 2018 holiday season with “Sparkling Holidays” – Forever stamps featuring classic Santa images from 1950s Coca-Cola advertisements.

The Sparkling Holidays stamps will be issued as Forever stamps. Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Additional details will be announced before the stamps' release.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

