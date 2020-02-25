U.S. Postal Service to Issue Maine Statehood Forever Stamp March 15

The picturesque rocky coastline of Maine has long inspired the imagination of writers and artists. American painter Edward Hopper (1882-1967) was among the many prominent artists who sought the tranquility of the state's coastal towns during the summer. His painting "Sea at Ogunquit" (1914) captures the rugged beauty so characteristic of Maine and is being represented on the stamp, which art director Derry Noyes designed.

