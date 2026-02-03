U.S. Postal Service to Observe Presidents Day, Feb. 16

Self-service options are available in many retail lobbies when Post Offices are closed

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service will observe Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 16. All Post Office locations will be closed. Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Customers are reminded that when Post Offices are closed, they can still access many postal products and services through usps.com and self-service kiosks available in select lobbies nationwide. These kiosks feature:

Postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and international shipping;

Stamps for purchase;

Ability to weigh and mail packages; and

Package tracking information.

As USPS modernizes its retail locations, more self-service options are becoming available at more locations and may include:

Rapid Dropoff Stations for customers who have already created and printed labels online;

An option for customers to print shipping labels from a merchant-provided QR code; and

USPS Smart Lockers that allow customers to both drop off and pick up packages.

Many self-service kiosks are available 24/7, offering customers flexibility and convenience even when Post Offices are closed.

