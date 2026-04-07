U.S. Potash CEO Joins Group1 Board, Connecting American Potassium to a Sovereign Battery Supply Chain

Group1 appointed Michigan Potash CEO Theodore Pagano to its board, linking a $1.26 billion DOE loan conditionally committed to a U.S. potash project with Goodenough-lineage battery technology to build a domestic battery supply chain.

Group1, Inc., a U.S. developer of advanced materials and potassium-ion batteries, today announced the appointment of Theodore Pagano, Founder and CEO of Michigan Potash & Salt Company (MPSC), to its Board of Directors.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This appointment signals Group1's transition from a next-gen technology platform to a national-scale industrial strategy , linking mineral extraction to energy storage deployment within U.S. borders.

Batteries are foundational to modern infrastructure, yet critical materials and manufacturing remain concentrated outside the United States.

Theodore Pagano, P.E., P.G. -- CEO and Founder, Michigan Potash and Salt Company

MPSC is advancing the U.S. Potash Project , which has received a conditional commitment for a potential loan of up to $1.26 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) to support construction of the largest domestic potash and salt production facility in the U.S.

Potash is a potassium-bearing mineral (typically potassium chloride, or KCl) and serves as a primary domestic source of potassium for both agriculture and emerging energy applications.

The project is expected to significantly reduce U.S. dependence on imported potash and establish a durable domestic supply of potassium that sits at the intersection of food security, energy infrastructure, and national security.

Together, Group1 and MPSC are linking U.S. potassium from agriculture to energy infrastructure—connecting food security directly to energy and national security.

This forms the basis of a fully domestic, vertically integrated potassium-to-battery supply chain.

Group1 is a unique opportunity to connect a key U.S. mineral with a new battery system developed through American research. I joined the Board because it shows how important it is to build an energy supply chain entirely within the U.S. This will strengthen our industries and national security.

— Theodore Pagano, CEO of MPSC

Group1's technology traces its lineage to Nobel Laureate John B. Goodenough, co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery and developer of LFP chemistry. Building on that foundation, Group1's potassium-ion platform represents America's third shot at creating a sovereign battery technology—following lithium-ion and sodium-ion chemistries, both of which have roots in U.S. research but were ultimately industrialized overseas.

Pagano's appointment brings upstream resource control into Group1's governance as the company advances commercialization of potassium-ion batteries designed for domestic manufacturing without reliance on critical metals.

"The United States still lacks the ability to produce key battery materials at scale. The U.S. is still reliant on foreign-refined lithium. We are not aiming to replace lithium-ion batteries, but there is a significant gap. By converting domestic potassium into cathode material and then into potassium-ion batteries, we are creating an alternative, viable path to a sovereign battery supply chain."

— Alexander Girau, CEO of Group1

The appointment formalizes a strategic alignment between U.S. mineral production and domestic energy storage at a time of intensifying federal focus on critical mineral independence, energy security, and industrial resilience.

The companies believe this model provides a credible domestic alternative to foreign-controlled battery supply chains, particularly those concentrated outside the United States.

The timing reflects accelerating federal efforts to onshore critical mineral production and secure energy supply chains, as demand from data centers, electrification, and defense infrastructure continues to expand.

Additional Context

Group1 is developing potassium-ion battery technology as a domestic alternative to lithium-based systems, using potassium sourced from U.S. potash resources.

Michigan Potash & Salt Company is developing one of the largest domestic potash production facilities in the United States, supported by federal funding and aligned with national supply chain priorities.

Together, the companies are establishing a vertically integrated U.S. battery supply chain linking mineral extraction, battery materials, and energy storage systems.

About Group1, Inc.

Group1, Inc. is developing the world's first commercial potassium-ion battery platform—critical metal-free, high-power, and fully manufacturable in the United States—building on the research legacy of Nobel Laureate John B. Goodenough. Group1 serves high-power markets including data centers, defense, and industrial infrastructure. For more information, visit www.group1.ai .

About Michigan Potash & Salt Company

Michigan Potash & Salt Company is developing the U.S. Potash Project, America's largest and most advanced potash and salt production facility. Supported by an $80 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a $1.26 billion conditional loan commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Dominance Financing (EDF). MPSC is focused on strengthening U.S. food security, industrial, and energy supply chains. www.mipotash.com

SOURCE Group1