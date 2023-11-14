US Premier League Season 2 is Back at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

News provided by

US Premier League

14 Nov, 2023, 08:08 ET

Available on major streaming and broadcast platforms across the globe from 13th November to 21st November

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket enthusiasts in the United States are in for a treat, as the US Premier League (USPL) is all set to make a grand entry again, keeping true to its vision of developing the game at the grassroots level and integrating it into the mainstream American sports scene, to unleash the true potential of the game in the biggest sports market of the world.

Continue Reading
USPL Season 2, from 13th November to 21st November at Broward County Stadium
USPL Season 2, from 13th November to 21st November at Broward County Stadium

The second season of the US Premier League, which commenced on 13th November 2023 at the Broward County Stadium in Florida, is poised to create a sensation amongst sports enthusiasts, for a cricket league which has entertainment and cricket both perfectly blended at its heart. The cricket fever won't settle soon even after the world cup. The US Premier League not only aims to nurture local talent at the grassroots level but also envisions building a sports entertainment network that transcends stadiums, reaching homes and supporting budding US and international talent. With a focus on tech integration, from the Metaverse to NFTs, the league aims to leverage innovation and technology to elevate the game and broaden its audience engagement.

Set to be played in the widely popular 20-over format, each match lasts approximately three and a half hours. US Premier League Season 2 has a major focus on delivering global standard broadcasting quality and streaming.

USPL Season 2 is available on JioTV, JIO TV+, Eurosports, Distro TV, Tapmad, ASIA TV NETWORK, Sling TV and EBabaTV, which will bring USPL Season 2 to audiences in USA, Canada, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Australia and Bhutan.

The US Premier League features seven competing teams: New York Cowboys, NJ Titans, Maryland Mavericks, Carolina Eagles, Phillies United, Chicago Patriots and California Golden Eagles. These teams will engage in 24 matches, culminating in a grand finale on 21st November. Following a franchise cricket league model, USPL anticipates expansion on many fronts in the months and years to come. Some of those announcements are expected to be made end of Season 2.

Jaideep Singh and Sandeep Singh, founders of USPL, jointly spoke from the Broward County Stadium, "We express gratitude for the overwhelming support from the US cricket community, US Cricket, ICC, USPL Team owners and extended stakeholders in the US and across the globe. The objective of USPL is to grow the popularity of the game of cricket at the grassroots level, help discover and develop talent to support the efforts of the US cricket community, to make cricket one of the mainstream sports in the US sporting landscape."

US Premier League
www.cricuspl.com

Offbeet Media Group
www.offbeet.in

Links
https://youtu.be/_Bl0_NEKGbQ?feature=shared

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276167/USPL_Broward_County_Stadium.jpg

SOURCE US Premier League

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.