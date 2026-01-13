U.S.-Premiere Headline Exhibit Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction Extended at Comic-Con Museum

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the TARDIS and see that it is bigger on the inside. Participate in this grand exploration of time and space exclusively at Comic-Con Museum, located in beautiful Balboa Park, San Diego. "We are excited to extend the U. S. Premier, Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction," said Comic-Con® spokesperson David Glanzer. "Originally slated to end March 14, 2026, the exhibition will extend to January 14, 2027. "We are thrilled to provide the public with more time to experience this inspiring, entertaining and educational exhibition."

As is only fitting, attendees enter the exhibit through the doors of the iconic blue police box that serves as the Doctor's ship to travel through the universe, the TARDIS, and make their way through eight engaging zones. The Monster Vault brings guests face to face with a selection of iconic, and sometimes scary, characters. The exhibition has been expertly narrated by Mark Gatiss who as well as being well known for his work on Doctor Who has a keen interest in the subject of Science. Additionally, a range of experts and scientists have provided insight into some of the scientific topics featured in the hit series—also the longest-running sci-fi television show in the world. Guests of all ages will see a wealth of original props and costumes from the beloved TV show and travel through the Time Vortex Corridor to explore a variety of topics, from the space-time continuum and artificial intelligence to biological, environmental, and earth sciences, taking them on a journey from the furthest stars to the depths of the ocean.

"Science has been part of Doctor Who's DNA since the first episode aired in 1963," said Steven Swaby, Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition curator. "Connecting the threads that inspired Doctor Who's inception in the 1960s with new advances in modern-day science and technology, such as space exploration and global warming, the exhibit reflects how scientific phenomenon and research has changed throughout time."

Tickets are on sale at comic-con.org/museum or at the door, and include admission to the entire three-story Museum. Comic-Con Museum is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Closed on Wednesdays. Adult admission (ages 18+) is $30; children (ages 6–12) are $12; seniors (65+), students (13–17), and military are $20. Children five years of age and younger are free.

About Comic-Con Museum

Comic-Con Museum is a division of San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC) a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation organized for charitable purposes and dedicated to creating the general public's awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms, including participation in and support of public presentations, conventions, exhibits, museums, and other public outreach activities which celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture. In addition to its San Diego convention each summer, Comic-Con (the premier comics convention of its kind in the world), SDCC organizes the Anaheim-based WonderCon each spring and the SAM: Storytelling Across Media symposium in the fall. On the web: comic-con.org/museum, and follow us (@ComicConMuseum) on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is the main commercial arm of BBC Commercial Ltd and generated revenues of £2.1 billion in the last year and profits of over £200 million for a fourth consecutive year. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the content studio, which produces, invests and distributes TV and audio globally and media & streaming, with BBC branded channels, services including UKTV, BBC.com and BritBox International and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. The business made almost 3,300 hours of award-winning British programmes last year for a wide range of UK and global broadcasters and platforms. Its content is internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, and includes world-famous brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars , the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who .

About Doctor Who

Quintessentially British, Doctor Who is one of the longest running sci-fi television series in the world with legions of fans across the globe since it was launched by the BBC in 1963. Doctor Who remains one of the most watched programmes on BBC iPlayer and season one was the BBC's top drama for under 35s making it one of the biggest programmes for the demographic across broadcasters in the UK. Doctor Who has a variety of licensees and partnerships spanning comics and collectibles, audiobooks, podcasts and magazines. Since 2012, over 17 million Sonic Screwdrivers and action figures, 19 million DVDs and over one million tickets for Doctor Who live events have sold globally. In 2023, BBC iPlayer launched the Whoniverse , a dedicated area where UK viewers can see more than 800 shows within the orbit of Doctor Who .

The War Between the Land and the Sea launched on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK at 8:30pm on Sunday 7 December, and will launch exclusively on Disney+ outside of the UK (where available) in 2026. Doctor Who will be back on our screens at Christmas 2026 with a special episode produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction is produced by Sarner International under license from BBC Studios.

