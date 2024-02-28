U.S. Presidential Hopeful Jason Palmer Becomes First Candidate to Release Talking AI-Powered Version of Himself

Palmer for President

28 Feb, 2024

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, while appearing on Tavis Smiley's national radio broadcast, Democratic Presidential Candidate Jason Palmer announced the launch of Palmer.AI, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing voters with an immersive, interactive experience that transcends traditional campaign engagement. With two decades of experience as a technology leader solving real-world problems, Palmer is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to connect with voters on a deeper level and demonstrate his qualifications to modernize American government.

The Palmer for President campaign's immersive, interactive, visual, and audio-powered AI is on Palmer's campaign's website at https://palmerforpresident.us. This cutting-edge experience allows voters to engage directly with the candidate's opinions and ideas in a unique and personalized way. Visitors to the website can ask questions about policy, values, and Palmer's biographical background, and the Palmer.AI system will respond with lifelike answers, providing a virtual face-to-face interaction that goes beyond the conventional experience of an ordinary website.

The Palmer For President campaign also launched a compelling new video highlighting the importance and risks of AI, and showcasing Jason Palmer's extensive digital pedigree. Drawing from his rich background in founding and growing technology, social media, and edtech companies, and Jason Palmer's deep understanding of the potential of AI, the video highlights how Palmer has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead in a rapidly evolving technological world.

Palmer affirmed his dedication to using technology for the betterment of democratic processes, explaining, "I'd love to sit in the living rooms of millions of voters and talk with them, but since that's not possible, Palmer.AI is the next best thing. Every voter wants to meet the candidate and ask their three most important questions. This technology allows millions of voters to feel like they've spoken with me, and hopefully also makes artificial intelligence feel more approachable." Palmer's tech savvy is unique among presidential candidates and his campaign is the first to successfully bridge the gap between politics and AI.

Featured in POLITICO as Biden's youngest Democratic opponent, Palmer further commented on the AI initiative. "I believe in the power of technology to bridge gaps, foster understanding, and bring people together. I also believe that if used and regulated properly, AI can help millions achieve the American Dream by personalizing education and helping with career navigation and advice. The number of potential use cases will grow exponentially. This AI initiative is an exciting step towards a more interactive and inclusive democratic process and a hint of possibilities to come."

The hyper-realistic Palmer.AI avatar employs "agents," a new technology that offers a sophisticated system designed to bring digital interactions closer to real human conversation. The technology creates digital personas capable of engaging with visitors through conversational dialogue.

At its core, the Palmer.AI avatar utilizes state-of-the-art speech-to-text, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand and respond to user inquiries. This allows the avatar to convert spoken language into text, understand the intent and context of inquiries, and generate responses that mimic human conversation.

The system is enhanced by Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), which aids in providing accurate and relevant answers. RAG combines generative AI's ability to create responses with the capability to pull specific information from a database, ensuring the avatar's answers are contextual and informed.

The avatar's lifelike appearance and voice are made possible through live stream rendering, generating the avatar's visual responses in real-time.

The Palmer for President campaign invites voters, supporters, and the media to explore https://palmerforpresident.us and experience a new era of political engagement.

About Jason Palmer

Jason Palmer is a Democratic Presidential candidate, entrepreneur, turnaround leader, and impact investor with strong fluency in technology and education. Prior to his Presidential run, he served in executive and leadership positions at Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and leading impact investor New Markets Venture Partners. Palmer earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a proud resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and a devoted father. Learn more at https://palmerforpresident.us.

