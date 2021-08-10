U.S. Press Leaders Condemn China's Yearlong Detention of TV Journalist

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. press leaders strongly condemned on Tuesday the upcoming somber anniversary of China's detention of journalist Cheng Lei, an Australian woman who was previously a high-profile anchor on China's state-owned, English-language TV news channel.

Cheng, a former news broadcaster with China Global Television Network and, before that, CNBC, has been detained in China at an undisclosed location since Aug. 13, 2020. Cheng, who was born in China but is an Australian citizen, faces vague accusations of violating "national security" laws--allegations that her family denies. No court dates have been announced in her case.

National Press Club President Lisa Nicole Matthews and National Press Club Journalism Institute President Angela Greiling Keane issued the following statement:

"Cheng Lei's yearlong detention is an assault on journalism and on human rights. Cheng is a single mother of two. Her children have been living with their grandmother in Australia without knowing if they will ever be reunited with their mother," Matthews and Greiling Keane said.

"China has tried to make Cheng disappear, but the world has not forgotten about her or the several dozen other reporters unjustly jailed in China," they added.

Before her arrest, Cheng had anchored the China Global Television Network's English-language business program from Beijing. Since her arrest, the network has deleted any trace of her from its website.

Chinese authorities have said they are investigating Cheng for security violations. If convicted of such a crime, Cheng could face years in prison.

Cheng has only been granted one strictly supervised visit per month from Australian consular staff.

Cheng Lei is one of many journalists who are facing detention and potentially long jail sentences in China, as the country is witnessing an increased crackdown on press freedom. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, China was the world's leading jailer of journalists in 2020, with 47 imprisoned as of last December.

Meanwhile, numerous Western reporters have been expelled from China, and many who remain are only allowed to report under two-month press passes.

