US private tutoring market size to grow by USD 20,479.88 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Feb 10, 2023, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US private tutoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 20,479.88 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the private tutoring market in US was valued at USD 26,127.12 million. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Private tutoring market in US – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -
- ArborBridge LLC - The company offers private tutoring for ACT, SAT/PSAT, SAT Subject Tests, and ISEE/SSAT.
- Boston Tutoring Services - The company offers private tutoring for ISEE, SSAT, SAT, ACT Test Prep, and Boston Latin Exam.
- Chegg Inc. - The company offers private tutoring through online mode.
- For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!
Vendor landscape
The global private tutoring market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer private tutoring in us in the market are American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC and others.
The global private tutoring market in US is at its growing stage. Global vendors focus more on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. This market competitive environment will intensify further during the forecast period, with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A.
Private tutoring market in US - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Private tutoring market in US - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (curriculum-based learning and test preparation) and learning method (online, blended, and classroom-based).
- The curriculum-based learning segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The segment includes private tutoring services for regular academic subjects such as STEM, arts, and foreign languages. The rising importance of STEM courses in the education industry in US has contributed to the growth of the segment over the last few years. Educational institutions are increasingly providing basic STEM education with a high emphasis on a practical, hands-on learning approach. STEM learning is highly popular among students and parents due to the rapid surge in job opportunities in STEM-based fields over the last few years. The US Department of Commerce states that job prospects in STEM-related fields would continue to grow at a faster rate when compared with non-STEM occupations during the forecast period.
Private tutoring market in US – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving market growth in the private tutoring market in US is the growing emphasis on STEM education. STEM education involves the integration of core disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into a unified learning model through the use of practical, application-based learning. Several vendors in the market offer personalized tutoring services for STEM subjects to students. The rising importance of STEM education is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key trends - The rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services is a private tutoring market trend in US that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The adoption of big data analytics and software in private tutoring services is witnessing a steady rise. Vendors in the market are increasingly bundling data analytics with educational content to enable learners to track their engagement in learning activities in an objective, insightful manner. Institutional and individual learners can monitor and analyze their real-time performance and progress with the help of embedded software analytics owing to the rapid adoption of digital devices in education. The growing demand for personalized individual learning programs is expected to further encourage the adoption of data analytics in the market.
Major challenges - The availability of open-source material will be a major challenge for the private tutoring market growth in US during the forecast period. Several providers such as Coursera, edX, Udacity, and FutureLearn offer massive open online courses (MOOCs) with learning flexibility in terms of accessibility and course duration. MOOCs are increasingly emerging as a viable supplement or alternative to academic education in schools. Students and parents are increasingly viewing open-source learning as a cost-effective alternative to private tutoring services, owing to the high costs involved in availing of private tutoring services. Thus, the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning is expected to hamper the growth of the tutoring services market in the US
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this private tutoring market report in US?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private tutoring market in US between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the private tutoring market size in US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the US private tutoring industry across the US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the private tutoring market in US vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The online tutoring services market in US share is expected to increase by USD 27.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (test preparation service and subject tutoring service) and end-user (higher education institutes and K-12 schools).
The K-12 online tutoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 97.66 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
|
Private Tutoring Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
128
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 20,479.88 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.86
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Learning Method
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Private tutoring market in US 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Private tutoring market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Learning method Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Learning method Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Learning Method
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Learning Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Learning Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Learning Method
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Learning Method
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Learning Method
- 7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Classroom-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Classroom-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Learning Method
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Learning Method ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 57: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 58: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 59: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 60: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 61: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 ArborBridge LLC
- Exhibit 62: ArborBridge LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 63: ArborBridge LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 64: ArborBridge LLC - Key offerings
- 11.4 Boston Tutoring Services
- Exhibit 65: Boston Tutoring Services - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Boston Tutoring Services - Product / Service
- Exhibit 67: Boston Tutoring Services - Key offerings
- 11.5 Chegg Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Chegg Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Chegg Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 70: Chegg Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Club Z Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Club Z Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Club Z Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 74: Club Z Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Coursera Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Coursera Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Coursera Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Coursera Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Graham Holdings Co.
- Exhibit 80: Graham Holdings Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Graham Holdings Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Graham Holdings Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Graham Holdings Co. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Growing Stars Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Growing Stars Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Growing Stars Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: Growing Stars Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Huntington Mark LLC
- Exhibit 87: Huntington Mark LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Huntington Mark LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 89: Huntington Mark LLC - Key offerings
- 11.11 IXL Learning Inc.
- Exhibit 90: IXL Learning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: IXL Learning Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: IXL Learning Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 93: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.13 Mathnasium LLC
- Exhibit 97: Mathnasium LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Mathnasium LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Mathnasium LLC - Key offerings
- 11.14 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 100: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 11.15 Superprof SAS
- Exhibit 104: Superprof SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Superprof SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Superprof SAS - Key offerings
- 11.16 Sylvan Learning LLC
- Exhibit 107: Sylvan Learning LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Sylvan Learning LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Sylvan Learning LLC - Key offerings
- 11.17 Varsity Tutors LLC
- Exhibit 110: Varsity Tutors LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Varsity Tutors LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Varsity Tutors LLC - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 113: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 114: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 115: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 116: Research methodology
- Exhibit 117: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 118: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 119: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article