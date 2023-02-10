US private tutoring market size to grow by USD 20,479.88 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US private tutoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 20,479.88 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the private tutoring market in US was valued at USD 26,127.12 million. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Private Tutoring Market 2023-2027

Private tutoring market in US – Vendor analysis

ArborBridge LLC - The company offers private tutoring for ACT, SAT/PSAT, SAT Subject Tests, and ISEE/SSAT.

Boston Tutoring Services - The company offers private tutoring for ISEE, SSAT, SAT, ACT Test Prep, and Boston Latin Exam.

Chegg Inc. - The company offers private tutoring through online mode.

The company offers private tutoring through online mode. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

The global private tutoring market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer private tutoring in us in the market are American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC and others.

The global private tutoring market in US is at its growing stage. Global vendors focus more on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. This market competitive environment will intensify further during the forecast period, with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A.

Private tutoring market in US - Customer landscape

Private tutoring market in US - Segmentation assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (curriculum-based learning and test preparation) and learning method (online, blended, and classroom-based).

The curriculum-based learning segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The segment includes private tutoring services for regular academic subjects such as STEM, arts, and foreign languages. The rising importance of STEM courses in the education industry in US has contributed to the growth of the segment over the last few years. Educational institutions are increasingly providing basic STEM education with a high emphasis on a practical, hands-on learning approach. STEM learning is highly popular among students and parents due to the rapid surge in job opportunities in STEM-based fields over the last few years. The US Department of Commerce states that job prospects in STEM-related fields would continue to grow at a faster rate when compared with non-STEM occupations during the forecast period.

Private tutoring market in US – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving market growth in the private tutoring market in US is the growing emphasis on STEM education. STEM education involves the integration of core disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into a unified learning model through the use of practical, application-based learning. Several vendors in the market offer personalized tutoring services for STEM subjects to students. The rising importance of STEM education is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services is a private tutoring market trend in US that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The adoption of big data analytics and software in private tutoring services is witnessing a steady rise. Vendors in the market are increasingly bundling data analytics with educational content to enable learners to track their engagement in learning activities in an objective, insightful manner. Institutional and individual learners can monitor and analyze their real-time performance and progress with the help of embedded software analytics owing to the rapid adoption of digital devices in education. The growing demand for personalized individual learning programs is expected to further encourage the adoption of data analytics in the market.

Major challenges - The availability of open-source material will be a major challenge for the private tutoring market growth in US during the forecast period. Several providers such as Coursera, edX, Udacity, and FutureLearn offer massive open online courses (MOOCs) with learning flexibility in terms of accessibility and course duration. MOOCs are increasingly emerging as a viable supplement or alternative to academic education in schools. Students and parents are increasingly viewing open-source learning as a cost-effective alternative to private tutoring services, owing to the high costs involved in availing of private tutoring services. Thus, the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning is expected to hamper the growth of the tutoring services market in the US

What are the key data covered in this private tutoring market report in US?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private tutoring market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the private tutoring market size in US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the US private tutoring industry across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the private tutoring market in US vendors

Private Tutoring Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 128 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,479.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.86 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

