US Private Tutoring Market size to grow by USD 20,479.88 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing emphasis on STEM education to drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The private tutoring market size in the US is set to grow by USD 20,479.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The private tutoring market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Private Tutoring Market

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The private tutoring market in the US report covers the following areas:

The private tutoring market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing emphasis on STEM education will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of open-source material will hamper the market growth.

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

One of the key factors notably driving the market growth of the private tutoring market in the US is the growing emphasis on STEM education. STEM education implicates the integration of core disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into a unified learning model through the use of practical, application-based learning. Due to the rapid growth in employment prospects in industries related to disciplines such as science and technology over the last few years, STEM education is increasingly being incorporated into various educational institutions. However, higher educational institutions that offer STEM programs are increasingly considering grades, courses undertaken, and STEM-related extracurricular activities such as robotics while selecting students. Several vendors in the market offer personalized tutoring services for STEM subjects to students. Therefore, the growing significance of STEM education is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The availability of open-source material will be a major challenge that may impede the private tutoring market growth in the US during the forecast period. Private tutoring vendors in the US, such as Club Z! and Kaplan, offer tutoring services across a range of subjects for a fee. Moreover, several providers such as Coursera, edX, Udacity, and FutureLearn offer massive open online courses (MOOCs) with learning flexibility in terms of accessibility and course duration. Though certain MOOCs charge a nominal fee for delivering course certification, open-source educational content is generally available free of cost. The popularity of MOOCs in the US is growing due to their highly dynamic and robust curriculum. Students and parents are increasingly viewing open-source learning as a cost-effective alternative to private tutoring services, due to the high costs involved in availing of private tutoring services. Therefore, the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning is expected to hinder the growth of the tutoring services market in the US

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Curriculum-based Learning



Test Preparation

Learning Method

Online,



Blended



Classroom-based

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the Curriculum-based learning segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the advent of digitization, many teachers and educational institutions are opting for online and blended modes of testing for curriculum-based learning. Thus, they are entering into collaborations with various vendors that provide digital testing and assessment solutions for the K-12 industry. Hence, there is a substantial opportunity for vendors to capitalize on the growth potential of this segment. Vendors include CAT, fixed-form tests, and rubric-based assessments. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors indicate that the curriculum-based learning segment is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the private tutoring market in its growth during the next five years

Estimation of the private tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the private tutoring market across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the private tutoring market vendors in US

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The K-12 online tutoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 97.66 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing importance of STEM education is the key factor driving the global K-12 online tutoring market growth.

The online higher education market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 33.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82%. This report extensively covers the online higher education market in the US segmentation by subjects (commerce and management, STEM, Arts, and others) and courses (non-degree courses and degree courses). The collaborations between enterprises and educational institutions are one of the key drivers supporting the online higher education market growth in the US.

Private Tutoring Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,479.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.86 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Learning Method



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Private tutoring market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Private tutoring market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Learning method Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Learning method Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Learning Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Learning Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Learning Method

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Learning Method



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Learning Method

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Classroom-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Classroom-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Learning Method

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Learning Method ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 57: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 58: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 59: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 60: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 61: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ArborBridge LLC

Exhibit 62: ArborBridge LLC - Overview



Exhibit 63: ArborBridge LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 64: ArborBridge LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Boston Tutoring Services

Exhibit 65: Boston Tutoring Services - Overview



Exhibit 66: Boston Tutoring Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: Boston Tutoring Services - Key offerings

11.5 Chegg Inc.

Exhibit 68: Chegg Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Chegg Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Chegg Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Club Z Inc.

Exhibit 72: Club Z Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Club Z Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Club Z Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 75: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Graham Holdings Co.

Exhibit 80: Graham Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Graham Holdings Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Graham Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Graham Holdings Co. - Segment focus

11.9 Growing Stars Inc.

Exhibit 84: Growing Stars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Growing Stars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Growing Stars Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Huntington Mark LLC

Exhibit 87: Huntington Mark LLC - Overview



Exhibit 88: Huntington Mark LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Huntington Mark LLC - Key offerings

11.11 IXL Learning Inc.

Exhibit 90: IXL Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: IXL Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: IXL Learning Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 93: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

11.13 Mathnasium LLC

Exhibit 97: Mathnasium LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Mathnasium LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Mathnasium LLC - Key offerings

11.14 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 100: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

11.15 Superprof SAS

Exhibit 104: Superprof SAS - Overview



Exhibit 105: Superprof SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Superprof SAS - Key offerings

11.16 Sylvan Learning LLC

Exhibit 107: Sylvan Learning LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: Sylvan Learning LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Sylvan Learning LLC - Key offerings

11.17 Varsity Tutors LLC

Exhibit 110: Varsity Tutors LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Varsity Tutors LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Varsity Tutors LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 113: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 114: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 115: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 116: Research methodology



Exhibit 117: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 118: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 119: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio