U.S. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Outlook to 2024 - Includes Estimates of the Revenues of Leading PLM Solution Providers + Estimates by Industry & Software Categories

Dec 30, 2019, 07:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 United States Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States PLM Market Analysis Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the PLM market in the United States and includes over 25 tables and charts. Tables highlight investments in PLM-related software and services for the PLM market, as well as for the major PLM market sub-segments.

The report also provides five-year forecasts for PLM investments. In addition, the estimates of revenue performance are presented for the various solution providers to the PLM market and its sub-segments.

The PLM Market Analysis Report includes:

  • Introduction - a description of the report and a summary of its contents
  • Market Statistics - overall market numbers and analysis for the year with industry breakdown for the Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, and High-Tech & Electronics industries
  • Market Sector Information - covering cPDm, MCAD, Simulation & Analysis, Digital Manufacturing, and CAM
  • Leading PLM Solution Providers - estimates of the revenues of leading PLM solution providers plus estimates by industry and software categories
  • Segment Leaders - estimates of the market share leaders for MCAD, cPDm, S&A, CAM, Digital Manufacturing, and Systems Integrators/Resellers/VARs
  • Forecast - a five-year PLM market forecast by sector

This publication will be of interest to:

  • PLM solution and service providers who are targeting or already have a presence in the United States
  • Financial institutions and analysts
  • Mergers and acquisitions specialists
  • Industrial companies who would like to understand the PLM competitive landscape in the United States
  • Corporate libraries and academic institutions

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Market Definition

  • PLM Solution Market Segments

PLM Market Analysis

  • Measuring the PLM Market
  • The Effect of Exchange Rates
  • Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
  • Measuring PLM Market Growth
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • 2018 PLM Market Review
  • 2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast
  • 2018 PLM Geographic Analysis
  • Additional author Comments on the Overall PLM Market

Analysis of the PLM Market for County

  • cPDm Segment of the Country PLM Market
  • Digital Manufacturing Segment of the Country PLM Market
  • SI/Reseller/VAR Segment of the Country PLM Market
  • Tools Segment of the Country PLM Market
  • Mechanical Computer-Aided Design (MCAD) - Results and Forecast
  • Non-Bundled CAM - Results and Forecast
  • Simulation & Analysis - Results and Forecast

Solution Provider Analysis

  • Top 10 PLM Providers in Country
  • Global PLM Mindshare Leaders
  • PLM SI/Reseller/VAR Providers
  • cPDm Provider Analysis
  • Digital Manufacturing Provider Analysis
  • Tools Providers Analysis

PLM Market by Industry Analysis

  • Industry-Specific PLM Market Results

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture
  • Addnode
  • Akokui Alpha
  • Altair
  • ANSYS
  • Aras
  • Autodesk
  • BobCAD-CAM
  • Capgemini
  • CENIT
  • CGTech
  • Cimatron
  • CNC Software
  • Dassault Systmes
  • Deloitte Consulting
  • DXC Technology
  • ESI Group
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • HCL
  • IBM
  • IFS AB
  • Infor
  • ITC Infotech
  • L&T Technology Services
  • Lectra
  • MathWorks
  • Nihon Unisys
  • Oracle
  • PTC
  • Rand
  • SAP
  • Siemens PLM
  • Tata Technologies
  • TCS
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Vero Software
  • Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjvxbc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

