U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 100 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. professional cleaning services market report.

The U.S. professional cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Floor and carpet cleaning accounted for over 26% of the revenue in 2020 owing to the growth of specialized services such as deep carpet cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, and hard surface cleaning. Industrial and large commercial sites in the US are estimated to spend USD 50 – USD 75 per man hour for professional window cleaning. Attributes such as tie, equipment, green cleaning initiatives, labor, and transportation costs can highly impact the pricing of furniture cleaning services that is expected to surpass USD 12 billion by 2026. The impact of COVID-19, and efforts to control Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) are enforcing the fastest growth of hospitals and medical centers segment at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. PEST control segment is expected to generate an incremental revenue of over USD 4 billion driven by the fumigation, disinfection and sanitation services. Schools and daycare centers are hotspots for green cleaning services where the segment is expected to post an absolute growth of 57% during the forecast period. Residential and hospitality construction activities are expected to drive revenue into the market in Dakota , Ohio , Indiana , Michigan , Illinois , Missouri , and Wisconsin .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by service type, end-user, operations, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market – Segmentation

Disinfectants, which also include COVID-19 solutions, witnessed a sudden demand in 2020. The increased awareness of contagious diseases is likely to drive the disinfectant segment's growth during the forecast period. Powered by automated solutions such as artificial intelligence window cleaners, window and façade cleaning services are expected to generate USD 4 billion incremental revenue by the end of the forecast period.

incremental revenue by the end of the forecast period. The increased interest in "green technology" is prompting green cleaning services in commercial and educational centers. The outbreak of pandemics such as COVID-19, drives the demand for sterilized wipes, disinfectants, microfiber cloths, and mops in surgical and clean rooms.

A wide variety of reasons are responsible for the dominance of standard services in the US market. Floorcare services, window, restroom cleaning are carried out with conventional equipment and chemicals, contributing to the growth of the US segment.

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market by Service Type

Floor and Carpet

Window and Façade

Furniture and Upholstery

Construction Cleanup

PEST Control

HVAC

Others

Restroom Services



Cleaning and Dusting



Trauma Control

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market by End-user

Commercial

Retail outlets



Shopping malls



Corporate offices



Educational Centers



Hospitality



Hospitals and Medical Centers



Gyms and Fitness Centers



Others

Residential

Industrial

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market by Operations

Standard

Green

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market – Dynamics

Green cleaning products contain natural solutions and cleaners that make them safer for commercial end-usage. The organic ingredients in the cleaning agents are also beneficial for health as it eliminates the risk of medical conditions such as asthma. Better air quality, safer environment, and lesser use of toxic agents are some of the other factors driving the market for green cleaning services. A high-quality vacuum with a good filter, steamed vapor cleaner, microfiber mops, and cloths are some of the green cleaning equipment used by the cleaning contractors in the US. Green cleaning is an effective alternative over regular cleaning that uses toxins and chemicals harmful for the environment. Vendors make consistent efforts to promote green cleaning as the chemicals used in conventional cleaning methods can pollute waterways. Hence, there is increased demand for green products made up of natural, plant-based materials.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

Rise of Robotic and Automated Cleaners

Significance of Franchising Model

Increased Preference for Specialized Services

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market – Geography

Dynamic trends within the states of the US can alter marketing strategies for vendors for better market penetration. It is crucial for service providers to find potential target segments among the middle-class and upper middle-class population. Dual-income households, single households, baby boomers, and millennials with high disposable income are major potential target segments. The concertation of commercial and industrial spaces and the scope for real estate growth also determines the success rate of a service provider. For instance, owing to the large number of middle-class households in the Mid-west region, states such as Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and South Dakota are considered to be the hotspots for the industry.

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market by Geography

North-East US

Mid-West US

West US

South US

Major Vendors

ABM

Coverall

Jan-Pro

Jani-King International Inc.

ServiceMaster Clean

Other Prominent Vendors

Anago Cleaning Systems

BONUS Building Care

CleanNet USA

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Red Coats Inc.

SERVPRO

Stratus Building Solutions

Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Buildingstars

Steamatic

US Janitorial Inc.

America's Janitorial Service

IMAGE ONE USA

GDI Integrated Facility Services

Marclean USA

USSI

Pro Clean Janitorial Facility Services Inc.

MC Janitorial

Maid to Clean

Green's Commercial Cleaning Inc.

