US professionals of all generations say workplace culture -- especially how people treat each other -- is what keeps them at their company, new EY US survey shows

Sixty percent say culture is a major factor in their decision to stay in their jobs, according to the 2025 EY US Generation Survey

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US workers may be feeling the strain of a slow job market, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and economic uncertainty, but when it comes to their priorities, workplace culture is at the top of the list according to the 2025 EY US Generation Survey.

The survey of 5,000 US white-collar workers at organizations with 5,000 employees or more explores workplace expectations and perspectives — overall and by generation.

It finds that a vast majority of professionals — 94% — say workplace culture impacts their decision to stay at a company. That's an increase from when this research was first conducted in 2022 (92%). And 60% in 2025 say that culture influenced their decision to stay "a great deal" or "a lot," similar to 59% in 2022.

The most important aspect of workplace culture is the way people interact. Twenty-nine percent — the single biggest response — report that the most valuable aspect of company culture is "how people treat each other." That ranks above leadership and management style, work environment, seeing the company's values in action or feeling the company prioritizes their career growth.

Generations agree about culture and connection; millennials and Gen Z focus on values

While the survey finds differences among the generations, answers to questions about culture and values reflect a surprising amount of common ground. "How people treat each other" was rated roughly equally important by Gen Z (28%), millennials (26%), Gen X (32%) and baby boomers (34%).

Many professionals also want their employer to align with their personal values. Nearly half of Gen Z and millennial employees — 48% and 47%, respectively — report wanting to work for a company that reflects their beliefs compared with 44% of all professionals. Overall, one in five, or 22%, of those who say they plan to leave their company within the next year report they will leave because it does not align with their values. This is especially true among millennials (30%), who expressed a similar sentiment in 2022 (29%).

Findings point to a growing need for values-driven leadership

"The US workplace continues to evolve. Gen Z and millennials, in particular, are driving change, but all generations are looking beyond compensation and prioritizing relationships, connections and values," said Leslie Patterson, EY Americas and US Inclusiveness Leader. "Many organizations are focused on AI and other emerging technologies that are critical to a competitive advantage. But they should also keep their people front and center and look for ways to address the needs of all generations."

Additional findings of the 2025 EY US Generation Survey

Professionals want flexibility but disagree about what that means. Forty-two percent of respondents say some form of hybrid work option (flexible hybrid or fixed hybrid) would be among their top three priorities when accepting a new role. However, each generation has its own distinct definition of workplace flexibility. Gen Z respondents say workplace flexibility means getting to take personal days or time off without negative impacts. Millennials define it as having flexible working hours. Gen X says workplace flexibility means they can schedule for personal or family needs. Baby boomers say it is autonomy in how they organize and prioritize work.





Learning and development is a priority for all generations, but they don't feel the investment from their employer. Only 36% of all respondents have the impression their company is investing in their professional growth and development . Gen Z is most likely to say their employer is invested in them (41%), yet baby boomers are least likely to say the same (29%). Baby boomers report that they want to grow in their career but are unsure where to start (19%). They also feel stuck and unable to grow (11%) and do not feel their employer is investing in them (29% vs. 36% of all professionals). Gen Z is the most likely to say they've worked on developing their professional skills over the last year (an overwhelmingly large 99%) and they stand out for working to develop the emotional and relationship skills they believe will help differentiate them in an increasingly technology-driven world, including actively improving their emotional intelligence (43% vs. 32% of millennials) and relationship skills (42% vs. 33% of millennials).





For Gen Z, compensation is no longer the main priority. Gen Z is less likely to rank pay as a top factor when accepting a new job compared with other generations (57% pay and 37% benefits vs. 74% pay and 41% benefits for millennials, Gen X and baby boomers). Gen Z and first-generation Americans are most likely to say they would choose a job that offers factors other than pay, including opportunities to transition within the company (18% for Gen Z and 21% for first-generation Americans vs. 14% for all professionals) and learning and upskilling (24% for Gen Z and 21% for first-generation Americans vs. 21% of all professionals).



"As the workplace continues to evolve, success will depend on more than adapting to change. It will require building environments where people feel valued, have their needs met and are empowered to grow," said Ginnie Carlier, EY Americas Vice Chair – Talent.

2025 EY US Generation Survey methodology

Ernst & Young LLP surveyed 5,000 Americans between the ages of 21 and 79 who are employed full time in a white-collar role at an organization with 5,000 employees or more. Fielding was executed from June 20, 2025, through July 22, 2025.

