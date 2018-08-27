US PTO Issues FusionLayer a Patent That Saves Companies Millions

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionLayer announced today that the US Patent and Trade Office (US PTO) has awarded it a new US patent no. 10,129,096 on Nov. 13, 2018. The latest addition to FusionLayer's patent portfolio teaches a methodology for managing and provisioning networks in connection with the latest technology trends such as Software-Defined Networks (SDN), Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). With a priority date on June 12, 2012, FusionLayer believes that its latest invention will define the way in which the networks of tomorrow will be managed and provisioned.

As service providers and large enterprise are embarking on digital transformation, their ability to automate networks is often curtailed by excel spreadsheets and text files used for the management of logical networks, virtual Local Area Networks (VLAN), Virtual Routing and Forwarding (VRF) and network policies. The increasingly popular SD-WAN, SDN and NaaS solutions still rely on manual processes in the management of network policies and other network attributes, seriously hampering their scalability and leaving the door open to manual mistakes that lead to service outages.

FusionLayer's flagship solution – FusionLayer Infinity – solves these challenges by automating the management and provisioning of the software-defined networks. Already run in production by some of the most innovative service providers and enterprises globally, FusionLayer believes that the patented solution solves many of the organizational and the operational issues that hold back network automation initiatives around the world.

"Any automated process is only as effective as the weakest chain in the link," stated Juha Holkkola, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive of FusionLayer. "We continue to be surprised by how industry bellwethers such as Cisco, Nokia and VMware still continue to use flat text files and excel spreadsheets to carry out mission-critical functions such as this. Scalability and continuity issues aside, a manual step in an otherwise automated process will cause the return on the network automation investment to plummet. With investments that can be in the tens or even hundreds of millions, we are talking about a lost ROI that can be measured in seven or even eight figures due to an incomplete network automation process."

FusionLayer Infinity 2 series implements the patented methodology that allows service providers and enterprises to realize end-to-end automation in on-premise and hybrid multi-cloud environments to eliminate the lost ROI. The solution is available immediately for on-site trials carried out by qualified customers. The pricing and licensing information for FusionLayer Infinity is available upon request.

About FusionLayer, Inc.

FusionLayer provides high-end solutions that realize network agility, visibility and OPEX reductions for enterprises and service providers that operate at scale. By bridging networks across on-premise and hybrid IT business platforms, our goal is to enable and simplify your networked world. Nine out of 10 of the world's largest service providers leverage FusionLayer. https://www.fusionlayer.com

Media Contact:

Jeremy Stacy

Phone: +358753252992

Email: pr@fusionlayer.com

Related Images

fusionlayer-inc.png

FusionLayer, Inc.

FusionLayer Logo

infinity-hybrid-on-premise-multi.png

Infinity Hybrid On-Premise & Multi-Cloud Architecture

Network IP address, VLAN, VRF management with DNS, DHCP, Cloud and SDN Integrations.

Related Links

FusionLayer Infinity

FusionLayer Infinity Datasheet

SOURCE FusionLayer, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fusionlayer.com

