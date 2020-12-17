US Radiology Selects Volpara Health to Drive Quality Breast Imaging Across the Network

US Radiology is a fast-growing partnership of physician-led subspecialized radiology groups dedicated to providing exceptional patient care. Now with over 280 radiologists, 3,100 team members and 145 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, the company brings together high-quality sub-specialized radiologists with leading outpatient operational expertise, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology support.

"Volpara is a leading provider of AI-based breast image analysis software tools and has worked with Charlotte Radiology, optimizing screening operations to provide a consistent experience for doctors and quality care for patients for the past five years," said David Kleinman, Chief Information Officer at US Radiology. "We're excited the radiologist leaders of the mammography sections at our partner companies support a broader relationship with Volpara. The ultimate goal of this partnership is to improve mammography screening and diagnostic quality across the entire US Radiology network to provide women with the best care available."

Volpara is a purpose-driven software company on a mission to prevent advanced-stage breast cancer. The Volpara Breast Health Platform includes clinical decision support tools to enable radiologists to make informed and timely decisions about a patient's need for supplemental imaging and/or genetic testing as part of personalized breast care. Each aspect of this platform is powered by Volpara Science — a set of clinically validated algorithms that use x-ray physics and artificial intelligence to assess breast tissue composition and imaging quality — to personalize patient care.

"We are excited to partner with US Radiology, a progressive, patient focused healthcare organization, which like Volpara, is dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient centric care. As one of the leading physician-led radiology practice networks in the country, US Radiology is uniquely positioned to help drive the adoption of risk-based breast cancer screening programs and empower women in their breast health journey," said Katherine Singson, CEO of Volpara Health.





Volpara's breast image analysis tools have been used in the screening of more than 13 million women across 39 countries and are installed in 2000 leading facilities worldwide, including top cancer centers in the United States.

About US Radiology

About Volpara Health

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry. For more information, visit https://www.volparahealth.com.

