US Radiology Specialists Selects Royal Solutions' Best in Class Self-Service Workflows to Drive Enterprise Patient Experience Strategy

RALEIGH, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation's premier physician-owned radiology practices, has expanded its partnership with Royal Health, Inc., a leader in self-service healthcare software. Through the partnership, US Radiology will deploy Royal's proven patient and provider engagement solutions, elevating the patient experience and optimizing care across its network of outpatient imaging centers.

"We are excited to deliver our recognized patient experience platform to US Radiology Specialists' patient communities. Royal's unparalleled platform brings the overall consumer experience... from the script to scheduling, pre-screening, scanning, reimbursement and even follow up care - all through the lens of real-time self-service automation, or as we like to phrase it, Straight Through Processing." says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive at Royal Health, Inc. a Royal Solutions Group company.

Through this partnership, US Radiology's patients and referring providers will have access to a centralized and white-labeled suite of patient self-service workflow orchestration solutions, including RoyalPay® for insurance verification, estimation, prior authorizations and streamlined payment processing; Royal Kiosks™ for electronic patient workflows including self-scheduling, pre-registration, paperless on-site registration, access to results, images and engagement from any device; and Royal Alerts™ for robust messaging communications and notifications.

"Every interaction with a patient is an opportunity to provide a pleasant and meaningful experience, especially when connecting to their care delivery team. Royal's patient and provider digital workflow and engagement solutions directly align with our partners' goals to provide patients with the highest quality of care and deliver an exceptional patient experience," said David Kleinman, Chief Information Officer at US Radiology. "We're excited about the next stage of this partnership as we elevate the patient experience across our network."

"When our least-waste-way, patient satisfaction and highest quality outcomes combine, Royal consistently produces significant bottom-line improvement for every member of the care community; the patient, the provider, the imaging community and thereby, the entire healthcare system. We are excited to deliver our recognized patient experience platform to US Radiology Specialists' patient communities. Royal's unparalleled platform brings the overall consumer experience, which patients require in every step of their journey, from the script to scheduling, pre-screening, scanning, reimbursement and even follow up care – all through the lens of real-time self-service automation, or as we like to phrase it, Straight Through Processing." says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive at Royal Health, Inc. a Royal Solutions Group company.

Learn more about self-service workflows at https://www.royalsolutionsgroup.com

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 3,100 team members and over 145 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts more than 6 million studies annually. US Radiology is a partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers and health systems built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology.

About Royal Solutions Group

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY with offices in Nashville, TN and Jefferson City, MO, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc., its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc. and its services firm, Royal Concierge, Inc, Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

