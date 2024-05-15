US Rail and Logistics Appoints Andy Klinck as Senior Vice President of Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Rail and Logistics (USRL), a leader in North American rail and logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Klinck as Senior Vice President of Operations. With a proven track record in logistics and supply chain management, Klinck brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to his new role.

Andy Klinck, Senior VP of Operations

A Proven Leader in Logistics and Supply Chain Management:

Klinck's appointment follows a decade of exceptional service at U.S. Silica, where he spearheaded the transformation of supply chain operations. His tenure was highlighted by the optimization of complex logistic networks encompassing 19 origins and 50 destinations, resulting in profitable centers. Managing an annual budget exceeding $400 million and leading a cross-functional team of over 100 professionals, Klinck's leadership was instrumental in driving operational success.

Prior to his tenure at U.S. Silica, Klinck honed his expertise through critical roles, including managing the due diligence process for a boutique private equity firm in Lexington, KY, and contributing to the launch of Tesla's Model S in 2014. His foundational experiences also include significant positions at Delphi Automotive from 2003 to 2010.

Andy Klinck on Joining USRL:

"I am thrilled to join US Rail and Logistics at this pivotal time. The opportunity to leverage my background to further enhance USRL's operations and customer service is incredibly exciting," said Klinck. "I look forward to driving our operational capabilities to new heights and achieving significant growth and efficiency."

CEO Wes Adkins on Andy's Appointment:

"Andy is exactly the leader we need to expand our operational capabilities and continue our trajectory of growth," remarked Wes Adkins, CEO of US Rail and Logistics. "His extensive experience and innovative approach to supply chain management will be invaluable as we strive to exceed the expectations of our customers and strengthen our market position."

About US Rail and Logistics:

US Rail and Logistics offers comprehensive rail and logistics solutions throughout North America, emphasizing innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Dedicated to improving the supply chain and transportation needs of a diverse clientele, USRL continues to lead with strategic foresight and unparalleled service excellence.

