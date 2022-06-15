U.S. Razor Market Set To Surpass $3,001.9 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the U.S. razor market was valued at $2,753.4 million, and it is likely to touch $3,001.9 million by 2030, advancing at a growth rate of 0.96% in the coming years. This is credited to the existence of renowned manufacturers in the nation, including the industry leader, Gillette. Furthermore, the awareness of male grooming among the younger population, to advance physical appeal, will rise in the near future.

Cartridge razors accounted for the largest share, of over 40%, in the U.S. razor market in the year 2021, with a value of approximately $1.2 billion. The key reasons behind the acceptance of cartridge razors are their suitability, quicker operation, safety, and ease of replacement. Effective advertising is one more reason for the fast growth in the requirement for this kind of razor, since most people in the U.S. prefer cartridge razors to conservative single-blade razors.

Mass razors had the largest share, of approximately 50%, in the U.S. razor market in the year 2021, and this category will witness a substantial growth rate in the near future. The category largely includes one-use, traditional, and safety razors, typically made from low-cost resources, such as injection-molded polycarbonate. Similarly, mass variants majorly come as single-blade razors, making them the first choice for individuals with skin irritation, acne, or dryness.

The growing emphasis on grooming is an important aspect of the growth of the U.S. razor market. At present, men and women are more conscious of grooming and are laying emphasis on their appearance. With the increasing emphasis of men on grooming, they are favoring male-focused spas or salons to get better assistance from specialists for their haircuts and shave. As per research by Procter & Gamble, shaving holds a major share in men's grooming spending.

The progressions in technology have helped the market grow at a significant pace, as customers are more inclined toward electric trimmers because of the trend of growing beards. Furthermore, women in the country are more worried about cleanliness and skincare products for precise skin types, including dry and oily. All these aspects would generate numerous customer acquisition occasions for the major companies in the nation.

The size of the U.S. razor market is also likely to grow in the years to come with the intensifying competition among the main razor providers. Henceforth, businesses in the U.S. are engaging in the development of new products and technical progressions to attain a leading position. For example, Gillette introduced a new shaving and skincare brand in February 2021, Planet Kind, with the packing made of 85% plastic that is recycled, 85% recycled paper, or substantially biodegradable aluminum. The portfolio also has a razor handle created from 60% reused plastic.

U.S. Razor Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Disposable Razors

Electric Razors

Cartridge Razors

Safety Razors

Straight Razors

By Segment

Mass

Standard

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Online

By Blade Type

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

By Consumer

Men

Women

