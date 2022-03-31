US Real World Evidence Solution Industry to 2027 - Featuring IBM, IQVIA and SAS Institute Among Others

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real World Evidence Solution Market Research Report by Component, by Therapeutic Area, by End-User, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Real World Evidence Solution Market size was estimated at USD 192.43 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 213.44 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.91% to reach USD 450.29 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Real World Evidence Solution to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Data Set and Services. The Data Set is further studied across Claims Data, Clinical Settings Data, Patient-Powered Data, and Pharmacy Data.

Based on Therapeutic Area, the market was studied across Cardiovascular, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, and Oncology.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Biopharmaceutical Company, Clinical & Life Sciences Organization, and Diagnostics or Medical Device Company.

Based on State, the market was studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Real World Evidence Solution Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Real World Evidence Solution Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Real World Evidence Solution Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Real World Evidence Solution Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Real World Evidence Solution Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Real World Evidence Solution Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Real World Evidence Solution Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Real World Evidence Solution Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing number of RWE service providers

5.1.1.2. Increasing number of pharmaceutical companies adopting RWE for drug approval processes

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Reluctance to rely on real-world studies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Support from regulatory bodies for the use of RWE solutions

5.1.3.2. Rising focus on end-to-end RWE services

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of universally accepted methodological standards and data processing infrastructure

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Real World Evidence Solution Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Data Set

6.2.1. Claims Data

6.2.2. Clinical Settings Data

6.2.3. Patient-Powered Data

6.2.4. Pharmacy Data

6.3. Services



7. Real World Evidence Solution Market, by Therapeutic Area

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cardiovascular

7.3. Immunology

7.4. Infectious Diseases

7.5. Neurology

7.6. Oncology



8. Real World Evidence Solution Market, by End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Biopharmaceutical Company

8.3. Clinical & Life Sciences Organization

8.4. Diagnostics or Medical Device Company



9. California Real World Evidence Solution Market



10. Florida Real World Evidence Solution Market



11. Illinois Real World Evidence Solution Market



12. New York Real World Evidence Solution Market



13. Ohio Real World Evidence Solution Market



14. Pennsylvania Real World Evidence Solution Market



15. Texas Real World Evidence Solution Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



17. Company Usability Profiles

17.1. Certara, L.P.

17.2. Clinigen Group PLC

17.3. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

17.4. HealthiVibe, LLC

17.5. IBM Corporation

17.6. ICON PLC

17.7. IQVIA

17.8. Mercy Technology Services

17.9. Oracle Corporation

17.10. PAREXEL International Corporation

17.11. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

17.12. SAS Institute, Inc.

17.13. Sciformix Corporation

17.14. Syneos Health

17.15. Turacoz



18. Appendix

