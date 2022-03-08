U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC announces over $580 million in recent real estate investments

USRA completed multiple investments encompassing over 3.55 million SF across diverse markets, structures, and credits. Tweet this

The investments were made on behalf of USRA's 4th real estate fund with fully discretionary capital that focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing mission critical single-tenant net lease industrial and office assets. The fund continues to identify, underwrite, and expects to close on, additional investments in 2022.

For additional information about USRA please contact David Grazioli or Ryan Fitzgerald at 212-581-4540 or visit www.usrealtyadvisors.com.

SOURCE U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC