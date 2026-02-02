U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC Provides $447 million in Build-to-Suit Capital to L3Harris for Production Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC (USRA), a leading provider of structured real estate capital solutions, announced it has delivered a customized structured financing to support L3Harris Technologies' ongoing construction and expansion efforts.

The financing was specifically tailored to L3Harris' program timeline and procurement approach, enabling the company to retain its existing project team (developer, general contractor, architects/engineers). The solution provides long-duration and predictable funding aligned with L3Harris' mission-critical manufacturing needs.

David Grazioli, Managing Partner at U.S. Realty Advisors, said: "L3Harris needed flexibility, certainty and a financing structure that fits the way they build and operate their business—without disrupting the team that make its sites a great place to invest. Our structured solution was engineered around those priorities, allowing L3Harris to focus on delivering critical propulsion capacity while we deliver the capital behind it."

Over the last few years, USRA has provided more than $3.5 billion of capital to corporations to fund mission-critical capital projects nationwide, leveraging structured lease financings, build-to-suit capital solutions and credit-tenant-lease formats for investment-grade and equivalent private tenants.

