U.S. Remains Fastest-Growing Market for K-Pop's Physical Album Sales; Reaches All-Time High in 2020

This counter-trend is a phenomenon uniquely K-Pop, something attributable to both consumer behaviors of the fandom and the record-breaking performance of albums released by popular idol groups BTS, BLACKPINK, and more. 2020's performance was so strong that, even with COVID-19's economic impact, K-Pop's physical sales still managed to enjoy a record year.

To support this growing album demand, K-Pop fandom platform theQoos officially launched commerce this month. Starting with the release of NCT Dream's first studio album 'Hot Sauce,' U.S.-based users are now able to pre-order albums directly from theQoos' online store ( https://store.theqoos.com/ ).

Users can not only access a special discount through the mobile application, but group order incentives are also available. Additionally, each 'Hot Sauce' purchase brings fans closer to an opportunity to win a signed copy of NCT Dream's 2017 EP 'We Young.'

Meanwhile, NCT Dream is a unit of SM Entertainment boy group NCT, who has sold over 2.8 million copies of their 2020 two-part LP 'Resonance' – more than doubling album-equivalent sales of Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' through physical sales alone. This number also made 'Resonance' the top-selling in SM's history, breaking a 25-year-long record originally set by legend idol group H.O.T. As one of the first NCT releases following 'Resonance,' NCT Dream's 'Hot Sauce' is among K-Pop's most anticipated in 2021.

The commerce launch is the latest addition to theQoos, which also provides up-to-date idol news aggregation and an interactive social community. As the only U.S. platform dedicated exclusively to K-Pop's rapidly-growing domestic fanbase, theQoos works to provide a service accommodating their users' unique needs — including customizable news feeds, community boards and chatrooms, and exclusive fan Q&A events with trending K-Pop artists.

Official Website: www.theqoos.com

Available for free download on iOS and Android

SOURCE theQoos

Related Links

https://www.theqoos.com

