U.S. Renal Care Announces New Dialysis Center in Gloucester

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care (USRC), a leading provider of dialysis, today announced that expanded services are available with the opening of a new center in Gloucester, NJ. With the opening of this location, USRC grows its ability to care for patients in New Jersey and provides the infrastructure required to scale and meet long–term growth goals for USRC in the region.

The newly renovated location at 601 Berlin Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville is not your typical dialysis center. Located in an old church, the interior is inviting, colorful and unique. To provide the best comfort and experience for patients, there are ten heated massage chairs available with personal TVs and Wi-Fi for in–center hemodialysis, along with a robust home program run by experienced home dialysis nurses well-versed in-home modality options training and peritoneal dialysis.

USRC staff are expertly trained in patient care and treatment options to ensure chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients understand options available to them, including dialysis, transplant, and palliative care. With the help of a treatment options education expert, patients and their families will be able to choose the best care option to help slow the progression of CKD and improve their quality of life.

"This is the first time since I've been on dialysis that I can say I'm happy. My care team really understands how to make me feel cared for and special," said Sandra Mark, a current patient at USRC Gloucester. "Since I'm able to see my doctor once a week, I truly feel that my health and wellbeing have improved. I'm much more relaxed, optimistic and look forward to my treatments every week. The facility is brand new, and the best part is that I used to come here when it was a church! I'm so grateful to be a patient at USRC Gloucester. My care team really treats me and other patients like we matter. That's the difference here at USRC."

"Our Gloucester location represents an opportunity for USRC to continue providing our patients with convenient care options and exceptional health outcomes," said Dr. Devang Lodhavia, Nephrologist with Advocare Nephrology of South Jersey. "Whether in Marlton, Vorhees and now Gloucester, I'm confident my patients are getting the best possible overall kidney and dialysis care available."

For many patients, USRC home dialysis services allow for more flexibility coupled with the ability to receive effective and more frequent treatment in the safety and comfort of their own home. At–home treatment also allows patients more dietary liberties and often reduces the number of medications needed.

"Improving care outcomes for patients is a driving goal of USRC," said Mary Dittrich, MD, FASN, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of USRC. "Not only in New Jersey, but across the country, our USRC team and care partners are investing and expanding the availability of holistic kidney care to improve the lives of all our patients living with kidney disease."

Those interested in speaking with USRC staff about their kidney care and treatment options can contact the Gloucester center at (848) 202–3080.

SOURCE U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usrenalcare.com

